Constellation Acquires I.M.D. Soft Ltd.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX: CSU), today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary N. Harris Computer Corporation ("Harris") has acquired all of the shares of I.M.D. Soft Limited ("iMDsoft") a leading international clinical information systems software provider.

Jeff Bender, Chief Executive Officer of Harris, commented, "We continue to be impressed with the product and market vision of the iMDsoft employees and believe they are a great addition to the Harris healthcare family. This is a great opportunity to add a number of marquee international customers as well as an established and proven sales distribution network. Harris and iMDsoft share the same goals - enhancing quality of care for patients and improving the financial performance of the hospital."

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation

Since 1976, Harris has focused on providing feature-rich and robust turnkey solutions to Public Sector, Schools, Utility, and Health Care agencies. Harris' focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time. Further information about Harris may be obtained from its website at .

Contacts:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-2279







Harris

Jerry Canada

Group President - Healthcare

(716) 297-8005 ext 221





More information:

http://www.csisoftware.com



PressRelease by

Constellation Software Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 13:13

Language: English

News-ID 509352

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Constellation Software Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease