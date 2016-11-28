CONEC SuperCon

Saving costs and installation space in interface wiring by using intelligent hybrid connector technology

(PresseBox) - For conventional wiring of motors, servo-drives or linear units/drives, time and costs for cabling, maintenance and diagnostics are very high.

Separate cables from the switch cabinet are used for the power supply and control of every single motor. This procedure does not only require much space, but also causes high costs.

With the new CONEC SuperCon series, a compact hybrid connector system has been developed, combining power supply and data transmission in one single connector. This technology is equivalent to the modern connection and interface wiring technology.

Depending on the application, three sizes, B12, B17 and B23, are available. While the number of pins and the permitted voltages vary depending on the size, the 360° shielded data core is always the same and designed for industrial ethernet Cat 5 with wire cross section AWG22.

CONEC presents this hybrid connector system in the form of connectors with overmoulded cable, field attachable connectors as well as receptacles for device-side installation.

Each pin layout is available with min. 2 different codings - optically marked by different colour rings. Thus, misplugging is impossible in different applications.

Sockets are available in various housing variants for front- and back panel mounting and the installation heights vary on the outside or the inside of the housing.

Thus, decentralized wiring chains can be realized with and without Daisy Chain topology with a cost saving one-cable solution.

Benefits:

? Space-saving by transmitting data and power via one single

connector

? Reduced wiring

? Cost savings

? Fast and secure connection with bayonet locking

? Degree of protection IP67

? Improved diagnostic possibilities

? Compact and robust design

Fields of application:

? Drive technology



? Machine manufacturing

? Robotics

? Assembly and production lines

? Renewable energy





PressRelease by

CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 13:16

Language: English

News-ID 509354

Character count: 2301

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH

Stadt: Lippstadt





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease