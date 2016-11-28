ImageWare Systems Named to CIOReview's 20 Most Promising CA Technology Solution Providers 2016

(firmenpresse) - FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- ImageWare Systems (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based biometric identity management solutions and a CA Advanced Technology Partner, has been recognized as one of the 20 Most Promising CA Technology Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview.

ImageWare's GoVerifyID® offers secure, scalable, and flexible multi-modal biometrics and is integrated with CA Technology's CA Single Sign-On (SSO) product. GoVerifyID is an end-to-end, enterprise-ready, mobile biometric user authentication solution that lets customers log in by taking a selfie, speaking a passphrase, or swiping a finger on their mobile devices. For the enterprise, GoVerifyID is an ultra-scalable, multi-modal Software as a Service solution that is easy to install, with no upfront cost and no disruption to existing business processes. It requires no additional coding or hardware, includes future upgrades and enhancements, and requires only minimal IT resources. .

ImageWare's GoVerifyID SaaS offering, which is built upon the IWS Biometric Engine®, enables multi-modal biometrics to be used with the CA SSO product. All applications and systems that are managed by CA SSO can now benefit from the added layer of biometric user authentication provided by GoVerifyID.

Last week at CA World 2016, ImageWare also released ImageWare GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite, the industry's only end-to-end multi-modal biometric user authentication solution for corporate environments. GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite provides a turnkey solution for adding multi-modal biometric authentication to nearly all corporate systems.

"We take pride in ourselves for featuring ImageWare Systems in the annual ranking list of 20 Most Promising CA Technology Solution Providers 2016," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "ImageWare Systems is the provider of IWS Biometric Engine -- the first and only truly multi-modal, device and algorithm independent, biometric software platform."

ImageWare Systems is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Portland, OR, Mexico City, Mexico, and Ottawa, Ontario. It forges close relationships with technology providers, system integrators, and specialized identity solution providers as well as cloud mobile transaction innovators. Its partners include Global 1000 organizations; such as Fujitsu, Deutsche Telekom, IBM, CA Technologies and many others. ImageWare's identification products are used to manage and issue secure credentials, including national IDs, passports, driver's licenses, smart cards, and access control credentials. Its digital booking products provide law enforcement with integrated mug shot, fingerprint live scan and investigative capabilities.

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CFOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising CA Technology Solution Providers 2016" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info:

