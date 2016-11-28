AlgoSec Delivers Intelligent, Zero-Touch Automation to Support Business-Driven Security Policy Management

The AlgoSec Security Management Solution Version 6.10 Speeds up the Secure Deployment of Business Applications into Production and Supports the DevOps Lifecycle

(firmenpresse) - RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- AlgoSec, the leading provider of business-driven security policy management solutions, today released the AlgoSec Security Management solution version 6.10. This latest version reinforces AlgoSec's commitment to supporting business driven security management by delivering the visibility, automation and management that organizations need to accelerate their business application deployments into production -- in the cloud or on-premise.

The AlgoSec Security Management Suite version 6.10 enables users to:

With version 6.10, users can set the change management workflow to run automatically from planning through to resolution, unless an exception or pre-defined event occurs -- thereby significantly speeding up the security policy change management process while maintaining control and ensuring accuracy throughout the process.

: To enable DevOps and speed up the secure deployment of business applications into production, the new release can manage the application connectivity migration process from development through to production. As part of this process, AlgoSec maps, clones and adjusts connectivity for each environment in the application lifecycle, as well as provides advanced monitoring and impact analysis for each stage in the migration process.

Version 6.10 delivers enhanced support for Amazon Web Services (AWS), including support for Network ACLs to provide more comprehensive traffic simulation and policy visibility capabilities in and out of the AWS security estate. Additionally, AlgoSec v6.10 now supports Microsoft Azure Network Security Groups (NSGs) to extend visibility across hybrid datacenters and enable auditing of unauthorized changes.

To accelerate modifications to the security policy and application connectivity, AlgoSec now centralizes the management of network objects and enables automated updating and synchronization of network objects from CMDBs.

Version 6.10 includes a completely revamped UI that delivers a modern look and feel and enables easy navigation and enhanced usability. Additionally, AlgoSec's network map enables limitless scalability to visualize any enterprise network, coupled with zoom in and out capabilities and multiple display presentation options for enhanced clarity.

AlgoSec seamlessly integrates with FortiGate Devices managed by FortiManager to fully automate the change management workflow, including hands-free policy push directly onto the FortiManager devices in real time, without user intervention. Additionally, AlgoSec supports security policy change requests at both the policy level and the device level for FortiGate devices.

"Digital business challenges the basic principles of information risk and security management. Risk and security leaders must understand the risks associated with business unit innovation, and balance the imperative to protect the enterprise with the need to adopt innovative technology approaches,(1)" commented Tom Scholtz, VP & Gartner Fellow.

"Network security exists to ensure that the organization's applications securely drive the business. This is especially critical as organizations incorporate DevOps frameworks, as well as migrate to cloud and SDN environments," said Edy Almer, VP of Product at AlgoSec. "This new version delivers a clear enterprise-wide view of complex networks and critical business application connectivity, and delivers the intelligent automation needed to make security changes and assess potential risks quickly to maximize the agility and security of the business."

The AlgoSec Security Management Solution version 6.10 is generally available, with pricing starting at $10,000.

AlgoSec's business-driven security management makes enterprises more agile, more secure and more compliant. Through a single pane of glass, AlgoSec provides holistic, business-level visibility across the entire network security infrastructure, including business applications and their connectivity flows -- in the cloud and on premise. With AlgoSec users can auto-discover application connectivity requirements, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, and intelligently automate time-consuming security changes and enhance them with business context, all seamlessly orchestrated across any heterogeneous environment.

AlgoSec enables the world's largest and most complex organizations to manage security based on what matters most -- the applications that power their business. Over , including 20 of the Fortune 50, rely on AlgoSec to automate and orchestrate network security policy management across cloud and on-premise networks, to drive business agility, security and compliance. AlgoSec has provided the .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

(1) Source: Managing Risk and Security at the Speed of Digital Business, Tom Scholtz, 24, February 2016

