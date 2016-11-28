Agari Congratulates Aetna's Jim Routh for Winning Luminary Leadership Award

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- , a leading cybersecurity company, today congratulated Jim Routh, chief security officer for Aetna, on being named . This annual award honors executives as extraordinary leaders and practitioners in their distinguished service, stewardship and contributions in advancing the information security industry.

Routh leads the Global Information Security function for Aetna and was previously the global head of application and mobile security for JP Morgan Chase. With more than 30 years of experience in information technology and information security at companies including KPMG, DTCC and American Express, Routh now leads several industry working groups that are dedicated to improving information security risk management practices.

"Agari applauds Jim's tireless efforts to develop and innovate Information Security," said Patrick Peterson, founder and executive chairman of Agari. "We've worked closely with Jim over the past several years. He continues to pave the way for those around him, inspiring and motivating with his commitment toward building people, igniting passions and raising the bar to achieve more."

