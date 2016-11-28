VIQ Dataworxs Wins Secure Nuance Speech Recognition Integration Project With Australian Law Firm

(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VQS), a global provider of cybersecurity protected technology and service platforms for digital evidence capture and content management, is pleased to announce that VIQ Dataworxs was awarded a speech recognition integration upgrade with Bazzani Scully Priddle Lawyers ("BSP") of Melbourne, Australia.

"Seamless integration of speech recognition technology in our secure digital capture, management and transcription workflow sets VIQ Dataworxs apart from our competitors. It is a key part of our growth plan," said Sebastien Pare, President and CEO of VIQ Solutions Inc. "Our sophisticated workflow includes a flexible range of capture options, secure automated workflow and integrated speech recognition. It is highly regarded as a complete solution for legal, medical and law enforcement customers."

More than 500 legal firms around the world use the VIQ Dataworxs platform for secure digital capture and transcription.

"Law firms demand the highest standards in cybersecurity and data privacy and are increasingly turning to VIQ Dataworxs to meet their dictation and transcription needs," said Daryl Duda, VIQ Dataworxs Vice President of Sales. "The addition of speech recognition integration through partners like Nuance enables VIQ to provide efficient capture and transcription workflows for law firms and other legal agencies."

The flexible VIQ Dataworxs workflow enables BSP lawyers to capture client notes and other key dictation using the MobileMic smartphone app or digital handheld devices for secure anytime, anywhere capture.

The voice files are automatically routed through the secure VIQ Dataworxs workflow to the fully integrated Nuance speech recognition engine for automated transcription. The speech recognition technology integration enables BSP to speed document turnaround, reduce transcription costs and increase efficiency.

"The integration of Nuance speech recognition with the VIQ Dataworxs platform provides a streamlined transcription workflow, helping lawyers and law offices provide fast, efficient service while keeping their important client information private and secure," said Tina Di Marzio, National Client Relationships Manager at VIQ Dataworxs.

For more information on what is making the news at VIQ Solutions, please visit our website at .

About Bazzani Scully Priddle Lawyers

Bazzani Scully Priddle Lawyers was formed in 2007 and services clients in the hospitality, gaming, property and sporting sectors, as well as broader business organisations and individuals. Located in Melbourne's central business district, Bazzani Scully Priddle's team of lawyers provide high quality, timely and commercially relevant legal advice across eight practice areas. Visit their website at .

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cyber security and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, transportation and transcription service providers. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio-video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers. Managing digital media evidence is what we do, and we do it better than anyone else. For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



VIQ Solutions Inc.

Tara Bednarz

(905) 948-8266 ext. 225





More information:

http://www.viqsolutions.com/



PressRelease by

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 13:30

Language: English

News-ID 509359

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: VIQ Solutions Inc.

Stadt: MARKHAM, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease