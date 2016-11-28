The Slate Mines of Morzine

The slates mines of Morzine are a unique selling point to this alpine town. Find out about their fascinating feats you can discover on a guided tour.

(firmenpresse) - Where is Morzine?



We can guarantee that you will not regret whisking yourself away to the beautiful alpine resort of Morzine. The Eastern French town has a rich history and a stunning setting. With a busy year-round calendar, its no surprise that Morzine has a respectably constant stream of visitors and admirers. With a short transfer from Geneva to Morzine, it is the perfect destination for a holiday to try something new, without it being a world away.



What is Morzine Like?



Morzines unique selling point is in its slate roofs, but the architecture of Morzine chalets and buildings communicates the authentic charm and character of alpine resorts.



Morzine is on the edge of France, with Switzerland just a short distance away. The cultures of both countries are beautifully featured throughout Morzine, with traditional wooden architecture and carved balconies to make the most of the stunning views.



Morzines History



Morzine comes from the German word Morgen, which means Morning. The early settlers of Morzine were agricultural folk who earned their income from slate mining and farming before tourism was the main economic supply.



Slate is a unique feature of Morzine that can be seen everywhere in the town. Every roof is slate, differing from the regular wooden style. Slate is also integrated in the interiors of houses, restaurants and hotels.



Dating back to the early 18th century, the inhabitants of the town quickly learnt that the slate from the quarries in the Ardoisieres Valley could be farmed for profit. They began mass quarrying the slate for roofs, as well as manufacturing them for other uses. It is thought, however, that slate was probably extracted from the cliff faces as early as the 15th century.



The slate industry of Morzine is still as interesting as ever and is still functioning, too. There are 5 working mines still in business as to this day.



Today the main income for the town is tourism, and it has been since the early 20th century. Summer visitors as well as winter visitors crowd the town, which is thriving more each year.





Visit the Mines



You can tour the mines and learn about the history of life in Morzine before modern technology existed, with a working miner as your tour guide. From December  April every year, the tours are open to visitors daily from 10.30am-12.30pm. I definitely recommend learning a little about the rich history of this little town!



How to Get There



Morzine is a great resort, not only because of its unique and exciting features, but because its also so accessible. Flights from all over the UK come in and out of Geneva on a daily basis, especially in the winter season. In just over an hour, you can get a transfer with Shuttle Direct from Geneva to Morzine at a low price and with a reliable pre-booked service.



Flights to Geneva generally range from £60-£90, and ski transfers can cater to any budget and requirements  just inform us of your needs!





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/transfers/Morzine/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for an affordable Geneva to Morzine transfer, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

PressRelease by

Shuttle Direct

Date: 11/28/2016 - 15:25

Language: English

News-ID 509384

Character count: 3316

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shuttle Direct



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 78



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease