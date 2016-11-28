Chamonix with Little Ones

Travelling with children? Chamonix is the perfect holiday destination for you! Read on to find out why.

(firmenpresse) - The kids have just broken up for the school holidays and youre frantically trying to pack everyones suitcases for the upcoming family getaway  its no easy task. After locating numerous stray socks, finding a misplaced passport underneath the bed and rushing to the chemist in a last-minute dash for sun-cream, youre finally in the transfer bus on the way to the airport. And relax! As soon as you set foot on the plane, you can rest assured knowing that youve done all that you can, and now its time to sit back and enjoy your holiday.



Why Chamonix?



If youre in the midst of organising your next family holiday, let me tell you why Chamonix should be at the top of your list: you can fly directly to Geneva airport (taxi services can be easily booked online to take you straight to Chamonix town), there are activities available for all the family - from skiing to leisure parks - there are lots of budget-friendly restaurants, and when you need some alone time without the kids, you can arrange childcare for a night or two! Interested? Read on to find out more!



The Whole Family Can Ski in Chamonix



Everybody has to start somewhere, and skiing is no exception! If your children are interested in trying skiing for the first time, why not book them in for a block of lessons during your trip to Chamonix? Panda Club is located in Argentière (next to the base station of the Grands Montets cable car) and offers ski lessons to children who are aged 12 and under. Panda has a fantastic reputation as one of the leading ski-schools for children, not only because of the highly qualified instructors, but because they offer childcare facilities too.



Panda Club really knows how to look after your kids  both on and off the slopes! You can book your kids in for a week (either half or full days), which will involve ski lessons, fun games, and making lots of new friends. This is a great way to keep your kids entertained, while you and your partner can enjoy a long day on the slopes. Or, perhaps you would prefer a romantic meal together, in which case I would highly recommend LAtelier for an unforgettable culinary experience.





Family Friendly Après-Ski



If you fancy a break from the slopes, there are plenty of other things to do in Chamonix! A nice idea might be to take your children to the soft-play area, La Petite Folie, where they can explore and run around while you relax in the café area. Or, if youre feeling a little bit more adventurous and want to get involved in the fun, why not take the whole family to Parc de Loisirs amusement park, where you can have a go on all of the roller-coasters that your heart desires! From toboggan slides to zipwires, there is something for all ages (no excuses parents!). Some rides are open all year round, others just during the summer, so make sure you check ahead of arrival.



How to Get There



If you think your family is ready for the adventures of Chamonix, then dont delay in booking your flight to Geneva airport. Taxi services can be pre-booked online with one of our friendly and reliable drivers at Shuttle Direct. Remember, Chamonix can get busy during peak season, so avoid the added stress of trying to organise last minute transport and book ahead with our team so you can ensure a smooth onward journey from Geneva airport. Taxi rides are also the perfect time to start planning your first family activity... or your first glass of wine while the kids are being entertained by Panda Club!





