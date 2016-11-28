Unleash Your Inner Child in Chamonix

Chamonix is the ideal place to unleash your inner adrenaline junkie while having a killer holiday with your mates!

(firmenpresse) - Chamonix is not all ski, ski, ski! Although the small French town is renowned for its stunning slopes, theres so much more to see and do than you might expect. Chamonix is the ideal holiday destination for all you go-getters and thrill-seekers out there: from the unforgettable mountain-range to the buzzing social scene, you will always have something new and exciting to see and do!



Dont delay in booking your trip, as there are currently direct flights for as little as £38 from the UK to Geneva airport. Taxi services can be arranged to take you straight from Geneva to Chamonix with just over an hour drive. So what are you waiting for? Read on to decide which activity is going at the top of your list!



Big Kids Day Out



If hurtling through the mountains at dazzling speeds with jumps, turns and all sorts of spinning sounds like your idea of a good time, then Chamonix Luge is the perfect rollercoaster for you. You will be flying through the mountain tops in a toboggan style alpine coaster for 1300 metres while (trying to!) enjoy some of the stunning views. The Luge is open all year round - day and night - so if you fancy doing something different from your usual ski day, grab your mates and head to Chamonix Park for some cheap thrills!



Paintballing: The Big Kids Playground



Theres something inexplicably brilliant about attacking your friends with balls of paint over and over again! Paintballing is the perfect opportunity to get your own back at your mates while having a good laugh at each others expense!



For only 16 each, in teams of 3 or more, you will be guaranteed 2 hours of adventure, hilarity and victory (or defeat!). Chamonix Paintball welcomes you to its wooded landscaped grounds, filled with natural obstacles that will really keep you and your opposing team on your toes. All of the gear is included in the price  dont forget to book ahead to avoid disappointment!



Paragliding and Speed Riding: Perfect for Thrill Seekers





If you want a memorable, adrenaline-rushing experience, then you have to try paragliding when you visit Chamonix! For as little as 100, you can be flying high at an altitude of 2050 metres while facing the glorious Mont Blanc! Or, for an even bigger rush, try the Grands Montets option at an altitude of 3295 metres to really get your head spinning!



If youve tried skiing off-piste and think that youre ready for the next level of adventure, then speed-riding could be the winter sport for you! Race through the mountains at dizzying speeds while flying close to the ground with your new wings. Take part in a Discovery Day, either in a group or individually, with Absolutes speed-riding school to find out more about this unique and exciting winter sport.



How to Get There



If youre raring to go and experience everything that Chamonix has to offer, then dont delay in booking your flight to Geneva airport. Taxi services can be pre-booked online with our friendly drivers at Shuttle Direct, who would be delighted to take you to your final destination in Chamonix with private or shared transfers. Our pre-arranged Geneva airport taxis are a fast, convenient and affordable way to make your journey as smooth as possible  leaving all the bumps and jumps to the rollercoasters and speed-racing that lies ahead!





http://www.shuttledirect.com/transfers/Chamonix/



Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa.

