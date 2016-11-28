Romantic Ski Retreats a Stones Throw from Geneva

Looking for romance on the slopes? These are the most charming and romantic ski resorts close to Geneva for a romantic break for two.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva is the perfect airport to fly into if youre looking for a huge range of resorts at only a stones throw away. Each ski resort and alpine town is unique and beautiful, and with short, easy transfers from Geneva, its no surprise that visitors flock to these romantic resorts for mini-breaks and holidays.



These are our three favourites for romance and charm.



1.Memorable Morzine



The stunning town of Morzine is a contemporary hub of activity set in a winter wonderland. The picturesque town has so much to offer, that youll find yourself with fun-filled days to last your whole holiday. With cosy restaurants and bars to suit all budgets, theres a venue for every type of mood  romantic, lively, homey, luxurious... the list goes on!



Though Morzine is a skiing destination, the activity list isnt exclusively aimed at skiers. There are various sports and days out to experience such as snowshoeing, as well as more expensive excursions like a helicopter ride over the stunning mountain ranges.



Morzine is a perfect destination for a romantic get-away, with stunning hotels as well as beautiful chalets.



2.Magical Megève



With a transfer time of only an hour from Geneva to Megève, this town absolutely has to be on any travellers Go-To list. The classic alpine resort has a rich history, and stunning settings to go with it. Set amongst the white mountains, Megève has a reputation for being an upmarket resort with great shopping opportunities.



Megèves medieval square is a beautiful, historical must-see feature of this posh little town. The cobbled streets mean that the resort is car free, but if you need a taxi, there are horse drawn carriages  perfect for a romantic venture through Megève! Stay in boutique hotels and dine in Michelin starred restaurants to experience everything that Megève was designed for: alpine luxury.



3.Charming Chamonix



At the foot of Mont Blanc, Chamonix is different to most alpine towns, as it was not a purpose built ski resort, rather a genuinely charming mountain town. With stunning views of the Mont Blanc mountain, the snowy town has some of the best skiing opportunities in the world.





Chamonix boasts a vibrant atmosphere not only on the slopes, but in the evenings too. As one of the larger ski resorts, it offers various activities from skiing itself to ice climbing and cross country skiing. One of the reasons that this is a romantic destination is because these activities are best enjoyed in a pair!



The charming and romantic town is ideal for a couples getaway. The picture perfect surroundings of the snowy mountains and the dreamy gastronomic choices make this the perfect holiday for two.



How to Get There



Geneva is a great destination in which to fly, because its so easily accessible from Britain. Airports all over the UK provide flights to and from Geneva on a daily basis, especially in the winter season. In just over an hour, you can get a transfer with Shuttle Direct from Geneva to any of the named resorts at great value and with a friendly, courteous driver.



Flights to Geneva generally range from £60-£90, and transfers can cater to any budget from saving for later to splashing out.





http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/airport/GVA/



