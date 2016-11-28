Jenoptik receives order for the production of radomes

Jenoptik is to supply 28 protective domes to BAE Systems for the Eurofighter Typhoon / The value of the contract is in the high single-digit million range

(PresseBox) - A consortium develops and produces the protective domes for the main radar system of the Eurofighter Typhoon interceptor under the leadership of Jenoptik. The radomes will be delivered to the British company BAE Systems that placed the order as the representative of the multi-national Eurofighter consortium. Production of the radomes will take place from the end of 2017 to the end of 2018.

Since 2002 the consortium for the development and production of the radomes has manufactured and supplied over 580 of these protective domes. Over 210 of which were supplied by the production plant at the Jenoptik site in Wedel.

The 2.30 meter long radome is made from fiber glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) and forms the tip of the aircraft. It acts as a cover for the sensitive radar system behind it and undergoes radar-electrical optimization so that the radar signals can be received and transmitted without distortion.

Jenoptik produces and maintains various radomes for military aircraft and provides the service for AWACS radomes as the only licensed partner worldwide.



As an integrated photonics company, Jenoptik is active in the three segments Optics & Life Science, Mobility and Defense & Civil Systems.

The Defense & Civil Systems segment develops, produces and distributes mechatronic and sensor systems for civil and military applications. The portfolio ranges from individual assemblies, which customers integrate into their systems, through to complete systems and end products. The segment's areas of competence are energy systems, optical sensor systems, stabilization systems, aviation systems as well as radomes & composites. Top-quality customer service ensures that the Jenoptik products and customer systems are supported over their useful lives, which generally extend over many years. The mechatronic products include diesel-electric gensets, electrical machines such as alternators, electric motors or converters, power electronics, heating systems and control units as well as lift systems and rescue hoists. They are used in drive, stabilization and energy systems for military and civil vehicles, rail and aircraft equipment. The sensor systems include infrared camera systems and laser rangefinders which are primarily used in automation technology, as well as security technology and military reconnaissance.







