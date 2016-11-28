UPDATE - U.S. Geothermal (HTM) Becomes More Appealing to Institutional Investors -- SECFilings.com

(firmenpresse) - REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces an article discussing U.S. Geothermal Inc.'s (NYSE MKT: HTM) third quarter financial results, recent share consolidation, and the state of the company moving forward.

U.S. Geothermal may trade with a micro-cap market capitalization of less than $100 million, but value-oriented investors shouldn't let the small micro-cap status fool them. Unlike many micro-cap stocks, the company has been profitable and growing for the past several years. Revenue has been growing at a 23.5% clip over the past five years, according to Morningstar, while free cash flow generation hit $7.2 million year to date.

The company's renewable energy business represents an attractive "ESG" play for investors. ESG investments -- energy, social, governance -- have become increasingly popular among investors looking for more than just financial returns on their investments. Unlike other renewable energies, the company's capital costs are incurred upfront and there are little ongoing costs, which yields high-margin recurring revenue for shareholders.

In the past, the company's sub-$1.00 share price meant that the stock was off-limits to institutional investors. Mutual funds and other institutions are often forbidden from investing in companies that trade for less than $1.00 per share since they are "penny stocks". The company's $4.00 share price following the share consolidation could open the door for these institutional investors to take positions in the stock.

