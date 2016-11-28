Show State Pride with Customized Gifts from Columbia Empire Farms

"Heart in Oregon" collection features state designs on favorite Pacific Northwest products

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- , a 900-acre Sherwood berry and hazelnut farm, is showing its home state some love with a new "" collection. This new collection allows shoppers to customize Pacific Northwest fruit and nut products with labels featuring the famous Heart in Oregon design. Customers can personalize product labels to reflect state designs from across the United States, expanding gifting opportunities for those beyond Oregon's borders.

"From the farm's chocolate hazelnuts to its marionberry preserves, there is something in this collection for everyone on your gift list," said , owner of Columbia Empire Farms. "This is the perfect time of year to give a one-of-a-kind gift or add that unique, customized touch to any special occasion."

Whether it's a personalized holiday gift basket or customized favors for a wedding, Columbia Empire Farms has the perfect way to say "thank you" or "thinking of you." For custom label designs beyond the "Heart in Oregon" line, an on-staff designer is available to work with each customer, no matter the purchase quantity.

Columbia Empire Farms offers a variety of fruit preserves and syrups, wine jellies, vinaigrettes, honey, hazelnuts, candy, chocolate nut "poop" toffees, and Pacific Northwest specialties. Gift baskets are also available. For more information or to order online, visit .

Columbia Empire Farms, established in 1976 in Sherwood, Oregon, cultivates 900 acres of berries and hazelnuts. Owned by Robert B. Pamplin Jr., this family farm produces its own preserves, jams, fruit spreads, syrups, butters, pie fillings, barbecue sauces, pepper jellies, vinaigrettes, honeys and hazelnut confections -- all right on the farm using freshly harvested ingredients. Whether it is marionberry preserves made with premium ripe berries or hazelnuts roasted to perfection and covered with handmade chocolate, Columbia Empire Farms thoughtfully crafts products that showcase the bounty of the Pacific Northwest. For more information or to order online, visit .

Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. has earned eight degrees -- including two doctorates -- in business, economics, accounting, education and theology. He has been honored nationally as a businessman, philanthropist, ordained minister, educator, historical preservationist, and author of 24 books and comic books, including two book-of-the-month club selections. Pamplin's business interests include media (the Portland Tribune and 25 community newspapers), textiles, construction and agriculture. He has been awarded many honorary degrees and featured in national magazines, in newspapers and on television. He has served on presidential and state commissions, and he has been chairman of the board of trustees of three colleges. Pamplin is widely recognized as America's leading historical preservationist and foremost diversified entrepreneur. For more information, visit . For more information about Dr. Pamplin's preservation efforts, visit .

Comments on this PressRelease