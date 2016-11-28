Media Advisory: CMHC to Release its 2016 Third Quarter Financial Report

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- CMHC will release its 2016 Third Quarter Financial Report on Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00 am (EST).

The Quarterly Financial Report includes unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements and explanatory notes for the fiscal quarter and year-to-date and comparative information for the preceding fiscal year while also reporting on the use of appropriations. CMHC's fiscal year is the calendar year.

To further enhance transparency and expand the availability of data, we will also publish our Covered Bonds Supplement as well as our Mortgage Loan Insurance and Securitization Business Supplements.

You can download our on our website.

Follow us on , , and .

Contacts:

Karine LeBlanc

CMHC Media Relations

(613) 740-5413





More information:

http://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 509421

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease