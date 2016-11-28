Media Advisory: CMHC to Release its 2016 Third Quarter Financial Report

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- CMHC will release its 2016 Third Quarter Financial Report on Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00 am (EST).
The Quarterly Financial Report includes unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements and explanatory notes for the fiscal quarter and year-to-date and comparative information for the preceding fiscal year while also reporting on the use of appropriations. CMHC's fiscal year is the calendar year.
To further enhance transparency and expand the availability of data, we will also publish our Covered Bonds Supplement as well as our Mortgage Loan Insurance and Securitization Business Supplements.
