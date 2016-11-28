Intershop Takes the Lead in New Benchmark of E-Commerce Solutions

(firmenpresse) -  Independent analysis conducted by NBS System and ESV Digital confirms Intershops top position as e-commerce solutions provider

 Intershop Commerce Suite comes in first for B2B features, internationalization capabilities, and performance



Jena, Germany, November 28, 2016  The latest benchmarking report for e-commerce solutions by NBS System and ESV Digital has ranked Intershop Communications as leader in the area of e-commerce solutions in France. Key findings based on the quantitative assessment of functionality across key business capabilities include:



 B2B: Intershop Commerce Suite is the best solution in the field of B2B e-commerce activities, offering specific features such as the ability to handle different payment periods and methods, recurring orders and catalog management according to order volumes or client requirements. It is able to handle almost any architecture complexity thanks to its flexibility.

 Internationalization: Intershop Commerce Suite offers the strongest state-of-the-art internationalization and localization capabilities supporting multi-store business models, seamlessly scaling to business abroad. It allows business a fast and easy setup and rollout of new regions, countries, brands, touchpoints and customer segments - all without IT involvement.

 IT: Intershop Commerce Suite scores best due to its performance capabilities in back-office and front-office stability in a multi-user set up and front-office speed for page rendering.



Jochen Wiechen, CEO at Intershop comments: Even though its no surprise to see our Commerce Suite scoring best when benchmarked, we are always happy to see it resonating well in the market, be it among analysts, customers, or partners. This study confirms once more the proven strengths of our software and will serve those organizations well that look for a future-proof platform for their digitalization strategy.



The independent analysis has been conducted with nearly 200 respondents including e-commerce solution users, integrators, and consultants. The results of the study have been published in the whitepaper Choosing your e-commerce solution, which aims to help decision makers choose the best e-commerce platform to support their business needs, whether they are a retailer, brand, pure player or B2B player. A free copy is available for download at http://www.intershop.com/nbs-esv-whitepaper.









About NBS System:

NBS System is a leading managed hosting company founded in 1999 with more than 3,000 hosted websites. It operates from Europe and is specialized in two fields: very high security hosting and e-commerce hosting.



About ESV Digital:

ESV Digital provides a full suite of consulting and agency services including analytics, media, branding and strategic consulting. The company has 9 offices in Paris, London, Chicago, Ann Arbor, Sao Paulo, Oslo, Luxembourg, Madrid and Milan.



About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISH2) is the leading independent provider of omni-channel commerce solutions. Intershop offers high-performance packaged software for internet sales, complemented by all necessary services. Intershop also acts as a business process outsourcing provider, covering all aspects of online retailing up to fulfillment. Around the globe more than 300 enterprise customers, including HP, BMW, Würth, and Deutsche Telekom run Intershop solutions. Intershop is headquartered in Jena, Germany, and has offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and China. More information about Intershop can be found online at www.intershop.com.

