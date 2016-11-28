Jackson Hewitt(R) Starts Tax Season Early

Consumers can prequalify for a $200 - $1,300 No Fee, 0% APR loan

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- announced they are starting the tax season early. Beginning today taxpayers can prequalify for an Express Refund Advance by answering a few questions on . Within minutes, a visitor will know if they are prequalified for an Express Refund Advance between $200 and $1300.

Express Refund Advance is a no fee, 0% APR loan offered by Metabank®. Money is available when clients prepare their tax return with Jackson Hewitt beginning December 15th. The loan is repaid when clients receive their refund.

This advance is important to millions of taxpayers who may experience delays in receiving their refund due to the new PATH Act. Specifically, all refunds from tax returns that contain Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and/or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) will be funded no earlier than February 15, 2017.

"By prequalifying for Express Refund Advance, our clients can have an estimate as they begin holiday shopping," said Jackson Hewitt CEO David Prokupek.

To learn more about Express Refund Advance, visit .

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission of offering its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With approximately 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online and mobile tax solutions Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

The Express Refund Advance is a tax-related refund loan provided by MetaBank (it is not the actual tax refund). Available for a limited time and at participating locations. The amount of the advance will be deducted from tax refunds and reduce the amount that is paid directly to the taxpayer. Tax returns may be filed electronically without applying for this loan. Availability is subject to satisfaction of identity verification, eligibility criteria, application, approval, underwriting standards, and other terms and conditions. Only $200-$400 available with a paystub (or other acceptable pre-year-end income verification), and remaining amounts available with W-2 and upon filing tax return with the IRS. IRS delays may affect the delivery timing of loan proceeds. Disbursement rules apply. Funds loaded onto card within an hour and direct deposit next business day. Ask Tax Pro for details.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is the holding company for MetaBank®, a federally chartered savings bank. MFG shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol CASH. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries through: MetaBank, its traditional retail banking operation; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium financing division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division.

Elizabeth Sedlock



(636) 699-9554





More information:

http://www.JacksonHewitt.com



PressRelease by

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 16:11

Language: English

News-ID 509425

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

Stadt: JERSEY CITY, NJ





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease