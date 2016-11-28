Simavita Limited: 2016 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

(firmenpresse) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Simavita Limited (ASX: SVA) today is pleased to announce the results of the Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders which was held at 11:00 am today (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) in North Sydney, Australia. All nine resolutions that were put before the meeting were passed on a show of hands. Details of the proxy votes received by the Company in relation to each resolution in the notice of annual general and special meeting & information circular are attached.

For further information, please visit the Company's website ().

About Simavita

Simavita is focused upon the rapid delivery of smart, wearable and disposable sensors for the health care industry.

With the support of our shareholders, customers and employees, Simavita is focused upon the business at hand; creating a commercially successful and growing corporation.

To date we have developed and are actively selling automated sensors and systems for the assessment and management of incontinence. Incontinence and the management of incontinence is a major and rapidly growing challenge. The annual cost to the global economy is in the billions of dollars and rising. It is an enormous cost that includes both incontinence materials as well as the significant time spent by carers in helping people suffering from incontinence. Most significantly, it impacts a growing community of seniors as well as people of any age who may be affected by disability and illness.

Simavita operates directly in Australia, Europe and North America where we see significant and growing demand for product that delivers real cost benefit to the health care industry and particularly for people in need.

Contacts:

Simavita Limited

Ms Peta Jurd

Chief Commercial Officer

+61 421 466 653





