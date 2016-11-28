Aspera receives ITAM Review Excellence Award for "Tool Provider of the Year 2016"

(firmenpresse) - Aachen/Germany, 28 November 2016  Aspera, one of the worlds leading providers for Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions, has been named Tool Provider of the Year 2016 by an independent jury as part of the ITAM Review Excellence Awards 2016. There were over 200 nominations from 25 countries for this years awards.



Aspera were recognized by the judging panel for their relentless focus on customer value and innovation in the SAM space, continually striving to help customers assess cost and risk within their IT environments.



Aspera has led the SAM industry over the last 16 years, continuously developing new SAM solutions. Its flagship product, SmartTrack, is the leading SAM platform on the market. Intended for large organizations with complex IT networks, SmartTracks product development is always evolving. Aspera is the only provider to organize annual roundtables on specific topics, giving customers a real opportunity to influence product development.



With a range of new solutions including License Control for SAP, Optimization, Simulation, and SAM Intelligence, Aspera helps its customers to achieve compliance and underpin cost-intensive decisions regarding software asset management while ensuring meticulous data quality.



Congratulations to Novartis and Hoffmann-La Roche from Switzerland for also earning recognition at the awards, said Olaf Diehl, Managing Director of Aspera. I am very happy and proud Aspera is Tool Provider of Year. It shows that our expertise and detailed solution designs work are recognized as leading the SAM industry.





About Aspera

Aspera is a highly specialized provider of software asset management solutions. Hundreds of enterprises worldwide rely on Aspera, including more than 35 Fortune Global 500 companies. Since 2000, our award-winning software and services--including the SmartTrack license management technology--have been successfully implemented in international projects, representing diverse industries such as banking and finance, automotive, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals.



Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange (DAX).



More information is available online at www.aspera.com.

