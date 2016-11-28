Unveiling the Lineup and Program for the Canada 150 Kick-Off Celebrations on Parliament Hill

This New Year's Eve will be a memorable one in Canada's Capital Region

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Canadian Heritage

Canadians will be marking the arrival of the 150th anniversary of Confederation in a spectacular way on Parliament Hill on December 31. This event, hosted by Isabelle Racicot, promises to wow audiences! The evening will kick off at 7 p.m. with a Peace Tower Carillon concert, followed by a national ceremony attended by dignitaries and Olympic and Paralympic athletes, among others. The talented Julie Nesrallah will sing the national anthem.

At precisely 8:17 p.m., a spectacular pyro-musical display will light up the sky of Canada's Capital Region with fireworks launched simultaneously from Nepean Point, Alexandra Bridge and Parliament Hill. The fireworks will be accompanied by Canadian music that will transport the audience through time and revisit different historical eras of our country over the past 150 years. There will be different spots in Gatineau and Ottawa offering a great view of the fireworks, including the Canadian Museum of History and Major's Hill Park.

Starting at 9 p.m., Acadian duo Radio Radio will rock the main stage at Parliament Hill with their signature Chiac electro-rap sound. The festivities will continue at 10 p.m. with Alberta country singer Brett Kissel entertaining the crowd. Grammy- and Juno-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and recording artist Carly Rae Jepsen will close out the show before the countdown to 2017 and the traditional fireworks display. The British Columbia native is sure to bring people of all ages to their feet to properly kick off the New Year.

Manulife is the exclusive sponsor of this historic celebration on Parliament Hill.

Quotes

"Bundle up and come celebrate the New Year on Parliament Hill! December 31 will kick off the start of a year full of celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Confederation throughout the country. Canadian artists, emotion and lots of fun await you on New Year's Eve at Parliament Hill!"

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Canadians will be treated to a spectacular show to start the official celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Confederation. New Year's Eve will be exciting for the whole family, and we hope everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy the festivities."

-Peter Wilkinson, Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Public Affairs, Manulife

Quicks Facts

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow us on , and .

Contacts:



Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155





More information:

http://www.pch.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Canadian Heritage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 16:35

Language: English

News-ID 509429

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage

Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease