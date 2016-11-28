Information Builders Named a Leader in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools

Company Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- , a leader in (BI) and analytics, information integrity, and integration solutions, today announced the company is positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner's November 2016 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools* for the second consecutive year. The recognition is based on Gartner's evaluation of the company's overall data quality capabilities as well as data integration and master data management (MDM) capabilities delivered with the Omni-Gen data management platform.

Information Builders' iWay data quality solution is a comprehensive, unified toolset that enables organizations to identify and correct bad data in real time, before it enters the enterprise. Using iWay tools, organizations gain the ability to profile, cleanse and enrich data to drive better decision making by ensuring the consistency, accuracy and completeness of enterprise information.

Information Builders' Omni-Gen brings together the iWay , and solutions into a competitive package that aligns well with customer requirements for analytic and operational excellence. Omni-Gen allows businesspeople and developers to work efficiently and iteratively to define and deploy models and cleansing plans, which improves communication and outcomes and enables companies to reap the benefits of data mastering projects much sooner, at lower cost, and with less risk.

"We believe our standing in this year's Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools underscores our vision and ability to help enterprises expedite key business processes and ultimately drive growth with data that is correct, complete and timely. Omni-Gen is particularly noteworthy for any organization that must adapt quickly in uncertain business climates. The platform takes the iWay data quality capabilities for which we've been named a leader for two years running and enables organizations to cut time-to-value of MDM projects by two-thirds."

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Information Builders provides solutions for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality that help drive performance improvements, innovation, and value. Through one set of powerful products, we enable organizations to serve everyone -- analysts, non-technical users, even partners, customers, and citizens -- with better data and analytics. Our dedication to customer success is unmatched with thousands of organizations relying on us as their trusted partner. Founded in 1975, Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest independent, privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at , follow us on Twitter at , like us on , and visit our page.

