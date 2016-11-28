Shelfbucks Appoints Gary Overhultz Chief Implementation Officer

Co-founder of Goliath Solutions pioneered radio-based technology platforms; was first to prove automated measurement of in-store merchandising performance increases product sales

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- , the leading in-store shopper marketing optimization platform for retail stores and consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, today announced it has appointed 35-year industry veteran Gary Overhultz as chief implementation officer.

In this newly created position, Mr. Overhultz will draw on his extensive industry expertise to oversee testing, installation, maintenance, and data integrity of all in-store monitoring and customer engagement infrastructures. This includes display pack-out and shipping logistics.

Prior to joining Shelfbucks, Mr. Overhultz was co-founder of Goliath Solutions, an early pioneer in radio-based technology platforms and the first company to prove to the retail and CPG industries that automated measurement of in-store merchandising and marketing display execution, compliance, and performance ultimately drives significantly-increased product sales and gross margins. Goliath, which operated from 2002 to 2013, incorporated radio technology directly into point-of-purchase (POP) merchandising displays and in-store marketing materials. The company successfully signed more than 100 CPG companies and was installed in multiple retailers, including a national rollout in leading drug chain Walgreens.

"Gary Overhultz literally wrote the book on shopper marketing measurement and optimization for America's top consumer brands and retailers," said Erik McMillian, founder and CEO of Shelfbucks. "The foundation he established at Goliath Solutions was the impetus for the technological and strategic advances that now enable us to have an even greater impact on how CPG companies and retailers measure and optimize in-store shopper marketing. Gary is a great addition to the Shelfbucks team, and his insights will directly support our company's growth."

CPG and retail clients incorporate the Shelfbucks platform into POP merchandising programs, enabling real-time, actionable data on the presence and value of displays across a census of retail stores. Shelfbucks provides detailed reports about performance against marketing goals, enabling brands to optimize their campaigns to maximize sales. Shoppers browsing a product area can also easily interact with Shelfbucks-enabled merchandising materials using their smartphones to immediately access product content, promotional offers, ratings and reviews, and other relevant product or category information.

Prior to founding Goliath Solutions, Mr. Overhultz worked for 14 years in senior executive positions with Information Resources Inc. (IRI), most recently as division president of database services and, prior to that division president of IRI software, and vice president of product development. He has also served as a consultant to CPG companies and created some of the earliest analyses of Point-of-Sale (POS) scanner data as a senior director of Pittsburgh-based Management Science Associates.

Mr. Overhultz holds a Master of Science degree in Marketing and Organizational Behavior from Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business (where he was also a marketing instructor); a Master of Science in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Iowa; a Certification in Urban Transportation Planning from the University of Iowa; and a Bachelor's degree in Experimental Psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Shelfbucks is the leading in-store shopper marketing optimization platform, enabling retail and CPG brand customers to realize additional revenue and brand equity from in-store marketing programs with insights that lead to better merchandising decisions, and new personalized shopper experiences that lead to increased sales per visit. Additional information on Shelfbucks is available at . Watch industry leaders speak on digital coming to the in-store experience (at) . SmartShelf and SmartDisplay are trademarks of Shelfbucks Inc.

