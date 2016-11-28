Presagis launches CRAFT Series line of customizable simulation platforms at I/ITSEC 2016

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FLORIDA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 --  is launching its CRAFT series,line of customizable simulation platform at the (I/ITSEC) taking place November 28 to December 1 in Orlando, FL. (Presagis booth: #1057)

Presagis, a recognized leader in modeling and simulation software, is breaking new ground with an innovative line of ready-to-use simulation platforms designed for clients seeking high-fidelity aerial simulation solutions that are both customizable and competitively priced.

The new CRAFT Series includes HELI CRAFT and UAV CRAFT, turnkey helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) simulation platforms, designed for the research and design communities as well as for task and procedures training. More than 25 years' experience in the simulation industry has gone into the design of this new product line.

High-fidelity flight and avionics systems simulation with motion and vibration feedback, physics-based sensors and weapons and built-in Computer Generated Forces (CGF) all contribute to making CRAFT Series simulation platforms a unique proposition for the military simulation market.

"The CRAFT Series provides an unmatched simulation platform for situations where a highly realistic and immersive experience is sought after in a customizable, cost-effective product, " said Stephane Blondin, Presagis' Head of Product Management and Marketing. "This novel approach allows pilots and payload operators to train for complex tasks and procedures as well as researchers to evaluate and experiment without the usual costs and accessibility constraints of high-end certified simulators."

In the area of research and development, the modular open-architecture system allows for "test bench" applications for a wide range of applications that include design and acquisition requirements analysis, custom software or hardware-in-the-loop development, all the way to end-to-end platform development based on the V-Model design approach.

"Our move into the customizable simulation platform space with UAV CRAFT and HELI CRAFT reflects our strategy to leverage our significant simulation expertise as well as software andand systems development experience to help clients accelerate market delivery and reduce costs, said Jean-Michel Briere, Presagis' General Manager.

Among the other innovative products from Presagis debuting at I/ITSEC 2016 is the company's new line of non-ITAR sensors, including Ondulus IR, delivering high-quality materials-based real-time infrared sensor simulation. Also on display will be the new 64-bit version of Ondulus Radar now featuring a new Weather Radar option that was added to the previously available RBGM, MTI, ISAR, Strip and Spot SAR modes.

I/ITSEC 2016 also marks the adoption of CDB (formerly "Common Database") as an Open Geospatial Consortium standard. Presagis played an instrumental role in the development of CDB, as part of collaborations between US agencies and the simulation industry. Presagis is proud to be a part of OGC, and will continue to contribute within the community in the evolution of CDB and other OGC standards.

About Presagis

Presagis is a global leader providing commercial modeling, simulation, and embedded software solutions to the aerospace, defense and security, and critical infrastructure markets. Presagis combines an open simulation development framework with expert professional services to help customers streamline development workflows, reduce project risks, and deliver game-quality immersive simulations. Presagis is also at the forefront of avionics software design for certifiable cockpit displays. The company serves hundreds of customers worldwide, including many of the world's most respected organizations such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, BAE Systems, and CAE. For more information, visit .

© 2016 Presagis Canada Inc. and/or Presagis USA Inc. All rights reserved.

Presagis means Presagis Canada Inc., Presagis USA Inc.,and/or Presagis Europe SA. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:



Stephane Blondin

Head of Product Management and Marketing

(514) 341-3874





More information:

http://www.presagis.com/



PressRelease by

Presagis

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 509434

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Presagis

Stadt: ORLANDO, FLORIDA





Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease