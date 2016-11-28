(firmenpresse) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Exercise of share options
(TSX: CAL, OTCQX: CALVF, AIM: CMCL)
28 November 2016: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia or the Company - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,2697,Company_Presentation/?v=296884) announces that it received notice that options have been exercised over a total of 35,000 common shares of no par value each ("Option Shares") in the Company.
Application will be made by Caledonia for these 35,000 Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such shares will commence on 1st December 2016 ("Admission").
Following Admission, the Company will have a total number of shares in issue of 52,697,428.
Caledonia has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Tel: +44 1534 702 998
marklearmonth(at)caledoniamining.com
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
mauricemason(at)caledoniamining.com
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 20 7138 3204
In Europe:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info(at)resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch
Caledonia ist ein Bergbau-, Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf das südliche Afrika. Nach Umsetzung des Indigenisierungs-Gesetzes in Simbabwe ist Caledonias hauptsächliches Asset ein 49-%-Anteil an einer laufenden Goldmine in Simbabwe („Blanket“).
Date: 11/28/2016 - 17:00
Language: English
News-ID 509436
Character count: 1765
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Caledonia Mining Corporation
Stadt: Wien
Number of hits: 81
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.601
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|1
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|199
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.