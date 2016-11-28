Media Advisory: CMHC's Evan Siddall to speak at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Evan Siddall, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) President and CEO, will deliver a keynote address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on November 30.

During his talk, Evan will highlight housing indicators for Greater Vancouver and address key drivers including economic fundamentals and foreign investment activity. This commentary will be informed by CMHC's latest report on foreign ownership in Canada's housing markets which will be released at 1:30pm (PST).

Evan will also discuss the changing nature of housing markets in Canada, CMHC's mandate to promote both financial stability and access to housing and share an update on the recent consultations in forming a national housing strategy.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Time: Program begins at 12:45 p.m.

Location: Westin Bayshore Vancouver, Grand Ballroom, 1601 Bayshore Dr.

A media availability with Evan, Chief Economist Bob Dugan and Robyn Adamache, senior market analyst for Vancouver, will follow the event.

Media are asked to RSVP by email to and to sign in upon arrival with proper identification and accreditation.

