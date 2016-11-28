Media Advisory: TransAlta Corporation Announces Revised Conference Call Time

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta") (TSX: TA)(NYSE: TAC) will hold its Conference Call on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at the revised time of 12:00 p.m. MT (2:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the information provided in the press release dated November 24, 2016. All other information including the dial-in and replay numbers remain the same.

A link to the live webcast will be available on the Investor Centre section of TransAlta's website at . If you are unable to participate in the call, the instant replay is accessible at 1-855-669-9658 (Canada and USA toll free) or 1-604-674-8052 (Outside of Canada) with TransAlta pass code 1013 followed by the # sign. A transcript of the broadcast will be posted on TransAlta's website once it becomes available.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta is a power generation and wholesale marketing company focused on creating long-term shareholder value. TransAlta maintains a low-to-moderate risk profile by operating a highly contracted portfolio of assets in Canada, the United States and Australia. TransAlta's focus is to efficiently operate wind, hydro, solar, natural gas and coal facilities in order to provide customers with a reliable, low-cost source of power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud contributor to the communities in which it works and lives. TransAlta has been recognized on CDP's Canadian Climate Disclosure Leadership Index (CDLI), which includes Canada's top 20 leading companies reporting on climate change, and has been selected by Corporate Knights as one of Canada's Top 50 Best Corporate Citizens and is recognized globally for its leadership on sustainability and corporate responsibility standards by FTSE4Good.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com, or follow us on Twitter (at)TransAlta.

Contacts:



Investor Inquiries:

TransAlta Corporation

Jaeson Jaman

Manager, Investor Relations

1-800-387-3598 in Canada and U.S.





Media Inquiries:

TransAlta Corporation

Stacey Hatcher

Manager, Communications

Toll-free media number: 1-855-255-9184





More information:

http://www.transalta.com



TransAlta Corporation

