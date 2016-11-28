Lieberman Software to Present Cloud Security Session at Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit

Jonathan Sander Discusses New Strategies to Block Cyber Security Threats When Organizations Migrate to the Cloud

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Lieberman Software Corporation's Vice President of Product Strategy, Jonathan Sander, will present How to Stop Security Threats from Following You to the Cloud at the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit in Las Vegas. The company will also exhibit its recently updated Privileged Identity Management product, , in booth 101 at the event.

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

10:45 AM PT

Octavius 11, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

As you migrate to the cloud, are you worried about the growing number of unmanaged administrator accounts, secrets and SSH keys? You should be. If you are not regularly changing service account passwords and managing privileged credentials on-premises, imagine how bad it will get as you expand to the cloud. Learn how you can automatically change privileged credentials throughout your cloud environment to secure access to critical systems with sensitive data.

"The cloud is creating new security challenges as it transforms the cost and shape of IT," Sander said. "Many people don't realize how many new layers of accounts are introduced when they start migrating workloads to the cloud. There are bits of privilege and elevated risk tied to many pieces of the way the cloud works, and organizations ignore these at their peril."

Lieberman Software's cyber security technology automatically discovers privileged accounts in cloud and hybrid environments, and audits access to those accounts. By continuously rotating privileged credentials, intruders who penetrate the network perimeter are blocked from leveraging stolen credentials to move unrestricted throughout the environment.

Lieberman Software proactively blocks cyber attacks that bypass conventional enterprise defenses and penetrate the network perimeter. The company provides award-winning privileged identity management and security management products. By automatically securing privileged access -- both on-premises and in the cloud -- Lieberman Software controls access to systems with sensitive data, and defends against malicious insiders, zero day attacks and other advanced cyber threats. For more information, visit .

