Generix Group : 1st Half 2016/2017 Results: Ebitda of 6% of revenue

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
1st Half 2016/2017 Results
Ebitda of 6% of revenue
Paris, November 28, 2016 - Generix Group, Industrial, Logistical and Retail
Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative Software Solutions, today issued
its interim financial statements for the six-month period ended September
30, 2016.
SaaS revenue growth of 32%
The strategic change of direction over the last few years has enabled SaaS, the
primary activity in terms of generating growth, to show an increase of 32% over
the first half of the 2016/2017 year.
Generix Group thus confirms its position as an application service provider with
nearly 50% of its revenue generated by its SaaS model (including the associated
Conseil & Services activities).
The loyalty of the established base also enabled Generix Group to show a growth
of 25% in license sales.
-----------------------------+---------+
Six months ended September |Variation|
30, | |
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+----+
IFRS consolidated accounts, in millions|2016 | 2015 | M? | %
of Euros | | | |
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Revenues | 29,6| 27,3| 2,3| 9%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Which licenses | 2,1| 1,7| 0,4| 25%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Which maintenance | 8,7| 8,8|-0,1| -1%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Which SaaS | 10,6| 8,0| 2,6| 32%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Which Consulting Services | 8,2| 8,8|-0,6| -7%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Operational expenses / other income |-28,5| -25,7|-2,8| 11%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Profit (loss) from current operations | 1,1| 1,5|-0,4|-29%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Other operational income and expenses | -0,4| -0,3|-0,1| 43%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Profit (loss) from operations | 0,6| 1,2|-0,6|-47%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Financial expenses | -0,1| -0,1| 0,0| 36%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Loss before income taxes | 0,5| 1,1|-0,6|-54%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Income taxes benefit | -0,2| -0,4| 0,2|-56%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Net result after tax | 0,3| 0,7|-0,4|-53%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Net result | 0,3| 0,7|-0,4|-54%
----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
--------------------------------------+---------+
Six months ended September 30, |Variation|
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+ +----+----+
EBITDA in millions of euros | 2016 |2015 proforma|2015 published| M? | %
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
Revenues | 29,6 | 27,3| 27,3| 2,3| 9%
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
Other income from operations | 0,6 | 0,6| 0,6| 0,0| 2%
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
Cost of goods sold | - 0,4 | -0,5| -0,5| 0,1|-11%
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
Other purchases and external | - 9,7 | -8,8| -8,8|-0,9| 11%
expenses | | | | |
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
Taxes and similar payments | - 0,7 | -0,6| -0,6| 0,0| 6%
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
Personnel costs |- 16,5 | -15,3| -15,3|-1,3| 8%
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
Other expenses on operations | - 0,3 | -0,2| -0,2|-0,1| 36%
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
Reversals of used provisions | - 0,0 | 0,0| 0,0| 0,0| N/A
during the period | | | | |
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
Capitalized production | - 0,8 | -0,5| -0,5|-0,4| 74%
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
Sales commissions spread (2) | - | 0,0| -0,6| 0,0| N/A
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
EBITDA (1) | 1,8 | 2,1| 1,5|-0,3|-14%
-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----
1. EBITDA = current operating income + net provisions on current assets + net
provisions for risks and charges + depreciation on fixed assets -
capitalized production costs.
2. In order to interpret this economic performance in a pertinent way, the
staggering of sales bonuses has been included in the EBITDA figure since
March 31, 2016.
Over the half year, the Group showed an Ebitda of 6% of its revenue (or ?1.8
million). The drop in Ebitda compared to revenue is primarily due to the
reinforcement of our sales force.
The net impact of activated software expenses, net depreciation charges and
provisions amounts to -?0.7 million, bringing the recurring operating income to
?1.1 million.
After figuring in the other operating expenses, which primarily correspond with
the costs of acquisitions, the operating income amounts to ?0.6 million.
International development cash flow
-----------------------------+----------
Six months ended September |Variation
30, |
---------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Net debt, in millions of Euros |2016 | 2015 | M? | %
---------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Cash and cash equivalents, end of | 1,6| -1,5| 3,1|-206%
period | | | |
---------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Short-term and long-term portions of |-12,5| -5,8|-6,7| 115%
financial obligations | | | |
---------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
Net debt |-10,9| -7,3|-3,6| 49%
---------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----
-----------------------------+----------+
Six months ended September |Variation |
30, | |
---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+-----+
Consolidated statements of cash flows,|2016| 2015 | M? | %
in millions of Euros | | | |
---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------
Net income adjusted by non-cash items | 1,7| 1,8| 0,0| -2%
---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------
Change in working capital |-8,1| -7,9|-0,3| 3%
---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------
Net cash by operating activities |-6,4| -6,1|-0,3| 5%
---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------
Net cash used in investing activities |-2,1| -2,1| 0,0| 2%
---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------
Free cash flow |-8,5| -8,2|-0,4| 4%
---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------
Net cash by financing activities | 4,6| -1,4| 6,0|-439%
---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------
Net increase in cash and cash |-3,9| -9,5| 5,6| -59%
equivalent | | | |
---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------
Cash and cash equivalent, end of | 1,6| -1,5| 3,1|-204%
period | | | |
---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------
The cash flow statement expresses the flows between March 31 and September
30, 2016 in comparison to the same period last fiscal year. Between these two
dates, the working capital requirements increased due to paying for annual
maintenance contracts invoiced at the start of the calendar year and accounted
for in revenues over the entire year.
The cash flow of the last half of the year was marked by an increase of ?6
million in net treasury corresponding with financing activities, and in
particular the taking out of a middle-term loan of ?4.5 million as part of the
takeover of the Sologlobe Logistiques Inc. company, which was finalized on
October 3, 2016. This figure may be compared with the reimbursement of ?1.4
million over the same half-year period of the previous financial year.
Prospects
Generix Group confidently faces the second half of the year. The acquisition of
the Canadienne Sologlobe Logistiques Inc. company enable the Group to develop
internationally since it represents a direct approach to the North American
continent, representing nearly half of the world's market in supply chain
software investments.
Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information
Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as Ebitda or net debt)
presented in this press release are subject to inherent limitations. It is not
based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not
be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company's
supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly
titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.
***
The Half-Year Financial Report at September 30, 2016 is available for download
at the address: http://www.generixgroup.com/fr/liste/rapports-financiers/
Next press release: January 30, 2017 after closing of the stock exchange
Revenues for the third quarter of financial year 2016/2017
Contacts
Ludovic Luzza Stéphanie Stahr
Chief Financial Officer CM-CIC Market Solutions
Tel: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 Tel: +33 (0)1 53 48 80 57
lluzza(at)generixgroup.com stephanie.stahr(at)cmcic.fr
www.generixgroup.com www.cmcics.com
About Generix Group
Software editor of collaborative applications, Generix Group helps its customers
to face digital enterprise challenges: facilitating buying journeys, building a
digital supply chain, and dematerializing all data flows. By building
differentiating services, Generix Group optimizes the overall performance of the
company within its ecosystem, enabling it to meet customers' new expectations.
Over 5,000 international players have contributed to establishing Generix Group
as a European leader, with close to ?58 million in turnover
For more information, visit www.generixgroup.com
PDF version:
http://hugin.info/143425/R/2059816/772107.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Generix Group via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.generixgroup.com
Date: 11/28/2016 - 18:00
Language: English
News-ID 509448
Character count: 15054
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Generix Group
Stadt: Villeneuve d'Ascq
Number of hits: 50
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.601
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|1
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|206
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.