Generix Group : 1st Half 2016/2017 Results: Ebitda of 6% of revenue

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -













1st Half 2016/2017 Results

Ebitda of 6% of revenue











Paris, November 28, 2016 - Generix Group, Industrial, Logistical and Retail

Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative Software Solutions, today issued

its interim financial statements for the six-month period ended September

30, 2016.





SaaS revenue growth of 32%



The strategic change of direction over the last few years has enabled SaaS, the

primary activity in terms of generating growth, to show an increase of 32% over

the first half of the 2016/2017 year.



Generix Group thus confirms its position as an application service provider with

nearly 50% of its revenue generated by its SaaS model (including the associated

Conseil & Services activities).



The loyalty of the established base also enabled Generix Group to show a growth

of 25% in license sales.







-----------------------------+---------+

Six months ended September |Variation|

30, | |

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+----+

IFRS consolidated accounts, in millions|2016 | 2015 | M? | %

of Euros | | | |

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Revenues | 29,6| 27,3| 2,3| 9%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Which licenses | 2,1| 1,7| 0,4| 25%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----



Which maintenance | 8,7| 8,8|-0,1| -1%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Which SaaS | 10,6| 8,0| 2,6| 32%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Which Consulting Services | 8,2| 8,8|-0,6| -7%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Operational expenses / other income |-28,5| -25,7|-2,8| 11%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Profit (loss) from current operations | 1,1| 1,5|-0,4|-29%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Other operational income and expenses | -0,4| -0,3|-0,1| 43%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Profit (loss) from operations | 0,6| 1,2|-0,6|-47%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Financial expenses | -0,1| -0,1| 0,0| 36%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Loss before income taxes | 0,5| 1,1|-0,6|-54%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Income taxes benefit | -0,2| -0,4| 0,2|-56%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Net result after tax | 0,3| 0,7|-0,4|-53%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Net result | 0,3| 0,7|-0,4|-54%

----------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----













--------------------------------------+---------+

Six months ended September 30, |Variation|

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+ +----+----+

EBITDA in millions of euros | 2016 |2015 proforma|2015 published| M? | %

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

Revenues | 29,6 | 27,3| 27,3| 2,3| 9%

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

Other income from operations | 0,6 | 0,6| 0,6| 0,0| 2%

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

Cost of goods sold | - 0,4 | -0,5| -0,5| 0,1|-11%

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

Other purchases and external | - 9,7 | -8,8| -8,8|-0,9| 11%

expenses | | | | |

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

Taxes and similar payments | - 0,7 | -0,6| -0,6| 0,0| 6%

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

Personnel costs |- 16,5 | -15,3| -15,3|-1,3| 8%

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

Other expenses on operations | - 0,3 | -0,2| -0,2|-0,1| 36%

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

Reversals of used provisions | - 0,0 | 0,0| 0,0| 0,0| N/A

during the period | | | | |

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

Capitalized production | - 0,8 | -0,5| -0,5|-0,4| 74%

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

Sales commissions spread (2) | - | 0,0| -0,6| 0,0| N/A

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----

EBITDA (1) | 1,8 | 2,1| 1,5|-0,3|-14%

-------------------------------+--------+-------------+--------------+----+-----





1. EBITDA = current operating income + net provisions on current assets + net

provisions for risks and charges + depreciation on fixed assets -

capitalized production costs.



2. In order to interpret this economic performance in a pertinent way, the

staggering of sales bonuses has been included in the EBITDA figure since

March 31, 2016.





Over the half year, the Group showed an Ebitda of 6% of its revenue (or ?1.8

million). The drop in Ebitda compared to revenue is primarily due to the

reinforcement of our sales force.



The net impact of activated software expenses, net depreciation charges and

provisions amounts to -?0.7 million, bringing the recurring operating income to

?1.1 million.



After figuring in the other operating expenses, which primarily correspond with

the costs of acquisitions, the operating income amounts to ?0.6 million.







International development cash flow







-----------------------------+----------

Six months ended September |Variation

30, |

---------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Net debt, in millions of Euros |2016 | 2015 | M? | %

---------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Cash and cash equivalents, end of | 1,6| -1,5| 3,1|-206%

period | | | |

---------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Short-term and long-term portions of |-12,5| -5,8|-6,7| 115%

financial obligations | | | |

---------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----

Net debt |-10,9| -7,3|-3,6| 49%

---------------------------------------+-----+----------------------+----+-----













-----------------------------+----------+

Six months ended September |Variation |

30, | |

---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+-----+

Consolidated statements of cash flows,|2016| 2015 | M? | %

in millions of Euros | | | |

---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------

Net income adjusted by non-cash items | 1,7| 1,8| 0,0| -2%

---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------

Change in working capital |-8,1| -7,9|-0,3| 3%

---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------

Net cash by operating activities |-6,4| -6,1|-0,3| 5%

---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------

Net cash used in investing activities |-2,1| -2,1| 0,0| 2%

---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------

Free cash flow |-8,5| -8,2|-0,4| 4%

---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------

Net cash by financing activities | 4,6| -1,4| 6,0|-439%

---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------

Net increase in cash and cash |-3,9| -9,5| 5,6| -59%

equivalent | | | |

---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------

Cash and cash equivalent, end of | 1,6| -1,5| 3,1|-204%

period | | | |

---------------------------------------+----+-----------------------+----+------





The cash flow statement expresses the flows between March 31 and September

30, 2016 in comparison to the same period last fiscal year. Between these two

dates, the working capital requirements increased due to paying for annual

maintenance contracts invoiced at the start of the calendar year and accounted

for in revenues over the entire year.







The cash flow of the last half of the year was marked by an increase of ?6

million in net treasury corresponding with financing activities, and in

particular the taking out of a middle-term loan of ?4.5 million as part of the

takeover of the Sologlobe Logistiques Inc. company, which was finalized on

October 3, 2016. This figure may be compared with the reimbursement of ?1.4

million over the same half-year period of the previous financial year.







Prospects



Generix Group confidently faces the second half of the year. The acquisition of

the Canadienne Sologlobe Logistiques Inc. company enable the Group to develop

internationally since it represents a direct approach to the North American

continent, representing nearly half of the world's market in supply chain

software investments.









Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information



Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as Ebitda or net debt)

presented in this press release are subject to inherent limitations. It is not

based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not

be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company's

supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly

titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.











***





The Half-Year Financial Report at September 30, 2016 is available for download

at the address: http://www.generixgroup.com/fr/liste/rapports-financiers/



Next press release: January 30, 2017 after closing of the stock exchange

Revenues for the third quarter of financial year 2016/2017







Contacts



Ludovic Luzza Stéphanie Stahr

Chief Financial Officer CM-CIC Market Solutions

Tel: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 Tel: +33 (0)1 53 48 80 57

lluzza(at)generixgroup.com stephanie.stahr(at)cmcic.fr

www.generixgroup.com www.cmcics.com











About Generix Group





Software editor of collaborative applications, Generix Group helps its customers

to face digital enterprise challenges: facilitating buying journeys, building a

digital supply chain, and dematerializing all data flows. By building

differentiating services, Generix Group optimizes the overall performance of the

company within its ecosystem, enabling it to meet customers' new expectations.



Over 5,000 international players have contributed to establishing Generix Group

as a European leader, with close to ?58 million in turnover



For more information, visit www.generixgroup.com





PDF version:

http://hugin.info/143425/R/2059816/772107.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Generix Group via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.generixgroup.com



PressRelease by

Generix Group

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 509448

Character count: 15054

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Generix Group

Stadt: Villeneuve d'Ascq





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease