       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Banca IFIS purchases 71 million euro of secured deteriorated loans.

ID: 509449
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Mestre (Venice), November 28, 2016 - Banca IFIS announces it has purchased
approximately 71 million euro (nominal value) of non-performing loans,
equivalent to more than 4.800 positions. The operation had as counterpart an
international company active in the distressed finance.

The portfolio consists mainly (68%) of secured loans - secured by a mortgage on
property - and the for the remaining part (32%) of unsecured loans.

"This transaction attests Banca IFIS NPL Area's newest activity both in the
secured and unsecured banking market" said Andrea Clamer, Head of the NPL
division. "The acquisition of this type of portfolios and their efficient
management is a first and strategic step towards the bank credit market and it
widens Banca IFIS's focus onto the largest segment size in Italy".

In light of transactions executed so far, Banca IFIS's own non-performing loans
portfolio is now well over 1.3 million positions, amounting to a total nominal
value of 9.6 billion euro.

Banca IFIS purchases 71 millionEuro of secured deteriorated loans:
http://hugin.info/143833/R/2059867/772144.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Banca IFIS S.p.A. via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.bancaifis.it/bancaifis/index.php/en



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/28/2016 - 18:10
Language: English
News-ID 509449
Character count: 1684
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Banca IFIS S.p.A.
Stadt: Venice


Number of hits: 50

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.601
Registriert Heute: 2
Registriert Gestern: 1
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 202


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z