Banca IFIS purchases 71 million euro of secured deteriorated loans.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Mestre (Venice), November 28, 2016 - Banca IFIS announces it has purchased

approximately 71 million euro (nominal value) of non-performing loans,

equivalent to more than 4.800 positions. The operation had as counterpart an

international company active in the distressed finance.



The portfolio consists mainly (68%) of secured loans - secured by a mortgage on

property - and the for the remaining part (32%) of unsecured loans.



"This transaction attests Banca IFIS NPL Area's newest activity both in the

secured and unsecured banking market" said Andrea Clamer, Head of the NPL

division. "The acquisition of this type of portfolios and their efficient

management is a first and strategic step towards the bank credit market and it

widens Banca IFIS's focus onto the largest segment size in Italy".



In light of transactions executed so far, Banca IFIS's own non-performing loans

portfolio is now well over 1.3 million positions, amounting to a total nominal

value of 9.6 billion euro.



Banca IFIS purchases 71 millionEuro of secured deteriorated loans:

http://hugin.info/143833/R/2059867/772144.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Banca IFIS S.p.A. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.bancaifis.it/bancaifis/index.php/en



PressRelease by

Banca IFIS S.p.A.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 18:10

Language: English

News-ID 509449

Character count: 1684

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Banca IFIS S.p.A.

Stadt: Venice





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease