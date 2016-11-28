Banca IFIS purchases 71 million euro of secured deteriorated loans.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Mestre (Venice), November 28, 2016 - Banca IFIS announces it has purchased
approximately 71 million euro (nominal value) of non-performing loans,
equivalent to more than 4.800 positions. The operation had as counterpart an
international company active in the distressed finance.
The portfolio consists mainly (68%) of secured loans - secured by a mortgage on
property - and the for the remaining part (32%) of unsecured loans.
"This transaction attests Banca IFIS NPL Area's newest activity both in the
secured and unsecured banking market" said Andrea Clamer, Head of the NPL
division. "The acquisition of this type of portfolios and their efficient
management is a first and strategic step towards the bank credit market and it
widens Banca IFIS's focus onto the largest segment size in Italy".
In light of transactions executed so far, Banca IFIS's own non-performing loans
portfolio is now well over 1.3 million positions, amounting to a total nominal
value of 9.6 billion euro.
Banca IFIS purchases 71 millionEuro of secured deteriorated loans:
http://hugin.info/143833/R/2059867/772144.pdf
