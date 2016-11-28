(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Latest Release Delivers New Capabilities for Global Consumer & Industrial
Markets
CINCINNATI, Nov. 28, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalliance announces immediate
availability of the latest release of the cloud-based Datalliance VMI platform
with a number of important new capabilities focused on enhanced productivity,
flexibility and ease-of-use in several important areas. As with all releases,
enhancements were driven by feedback from the global user community combined
with Datalliance's vision for the continued evolution of the VMI process. New
capabilities are available for immediate use by Datalliance customers and their
trading partners at no cost, and with no need to install or upgrade software.
Datalliance delivers enhancement releases three times per year, with over 50
releases having been delivered to date.
Highlights of enhancements in this release include:
* Advanced product availability checking: Ability to identify items with
restricted availability using real-time web services integration with a
supplier's ERP system. For such items, Datalliance provides visibility of
the Available to Promise (ATP) quantity, alerts the planner, and/or
automatically adjusts order quantitates to ensure orders that cannot be
filled are not planned. This is an important advancement that significantly
extends the ability of VMI to produce optimal orders in times of short
supply.
* Enhanced event handling: Ability to fine-tune event quantity shipments with
a new option to control how many days ahead of delivery date an event
quantity should be included within normal replenishment orders.
* Enhanced multi-divisional replenishment rule handling: Different
replenishment rules can be set and used for a given product for different
divisions (e.g. country or sales organization). This is especially helpful
for companies that sell the same product across multiple countries.
* Enhanced threshold editing: Visibility into the percentage of items being
replenished in full pallets. This is helpful for building optimal
truckloads.
* Numerous ease-of-use enhancements: Several new capabilities for mass
updates, file uploads, date calculation refinements and default overrides
make a number of common tasks faster and easier.
As with every release, a number of general technical and performance
enhancements are also included to further support overall system scalability,
reliability and availability.
About Datalliance
Datalliance is the world's largest provider of technology and services to
support collaborative replenishment programs such as Vendor Managed Inventory
(VMI) and related approaches. Delivered as a cloud-based platform backed by
extensive customer care, Datalliance makes it easy for trading partners to
establish inventory management relationships that increase sales and profits by
fully aligning business objectives, increasing on-shelf availability, optimizing
turns, and reducing supply chain costs. Datalliance manages billions of dollars
in orders, millions of SKUs, and tens of thousands of locations worldwide for
leading companies in consumer and industrial markets. For more information about
Datalliance, visit www.datalliance.com.
Contact: Brian Lindner, Datalliance
513-791-7272
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Datalliance via GlobeNewswire
Date: 11/28/2016 - 16:59
Language: English
News-ID 509450
Character count: 4057
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Datalliance
Stadt: Cincinnati
Number of hits: 44
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.601
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|1
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|206
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.