Datalliance Adds Advanced Product Availability Checking and other Enhancements to Cloud-based Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) Platform

Latest Release Delivers New Capabilities for Global Consumer & Industrial

Markets



CINCINNATI, Nov. 28, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalliance announces immediate

availability of the latest release of the cloud-based Datalliance VMI platform

with a number of important new capabilities focused on enhanced productivity,

flexibility and ease-of-use in several important areas. As with all releases,

enhancements were driven by feedback from the global user community combined

with Datalliance's vision for the continued evolution of the VMI process. New

capabilities are available for immediate use by Datalliance customers and their

trading partners at no cost, and with no need to install or upgrade software.

Datalliance delivers enhancement releases three times per year, with over 50

releases having been delivered to date.



Highlights of enhancements in this release include:



* Advanced product availability checking: Ability to identify items with

restricted availability using real-time web services integration with a

supplier's ERP system. For such items, Datalliance provides visibility of

the Available to Promise (ATP) quantity, alerts the planner, and/or

automatically adjusts order quantitates to ensure orders that cannot be

filled are not planned. This is an important advancement that significantly

extends the ability of VMI to produce optimal orders in times of short

supply.

* Enhanced event handling: Ability to fine-tune event quantity shipments with

a new option to control how many days ahead of delivery date an event

quantity should be included within normal replenishment orders.

* Enhanced multi-divisional replenishment rule handling: Different

replenishment rules can be set and used for a given product for different

divisions (e.g. country or sales organization). This is especially helpful



for companies that sell the same product across multiple countries.

* Enhanced threshold editing: Visibility into the percentage of items being

replenished in full pallets. This is helpful for building optimal

truckloads.

* Numerous ease-of-use enhancements: Several new capabilities for mass

updates, file uploads, date calculation refinements and default overrides

make a number of common tasks faster and easier.



As with every release, a number of general technical and performance

enhancements are also included to further support overall system scalability,

reliability and availability.



About Datalliance



Datalliance is the world's largest provider of technology and services to

support collaborative replenishment programs such as Vendor Managed Inventory

(VMI) and related approaches. Delivered as a cloud-based platform backed by

extensive customer care, Datalliance makes it easy for trading partners to

establish inventory management relationships that increase sales and profits by

fully aligning business objectives, increasing on-shelf availability, optimizing

turns, and reducing supply chain costs. Datalliance manages billions of dollars

in orders, millions of SKUs, and tens of thousands of locations worldwide for

leading companies in consumer and industrial markets. For more information about

Datalliance, visit www.datalliance.com.



Contact: Brian Lindner, Datalliance

513-791-7272







