(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Elis moves its headquarters to Saint-Cloud in the Greater Paris area
Saint-Cloud, November 28, 2016 - Elis, the leading multi-services group in
Europe and Latin America, specializing in the rental and maintenance of flat
linen, professional clothing, hygiene and well-being appliances, announces that
it has moved its head office to Saint-Cloud in the department of Hauts-de-Seine,
West of Paris.
The new headquarters will house 400 Elis employees and will bring together
several of the Group's central and operational divisions, which were previously
disseminated among several sites in the Ile-de-France region.
The Group wishes to offer its employees a new and more pleasant working
environment, better suited to their needs, in order to support its growth and
development. The new building, certified "HQE-BBC renovation", offers a bigger
and modular workspace.
The development of the new premises was carried out with the support of a
specialized company, and will improve day-to-day work, communication and
exchanges between the teams.
On this occasion, Xavier Martiré, CEO of Elis, declared: "By moving into these
new headquarters, Elis is endowing itself with a high-quality work environment
and offering its employees more convivial and functional workspace. This move
also makes it possible to combine all the Group's central and operational
divisions in one place, thus favoring better organization of teams and greater
fluidity in their interactions. Beyond the logistical aspect, this is another
step in Elis' development and a strong signal of the Group's growth ambitions."
New address of Elis's headquarters: 5, boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-
Cloud
About Elis
Elis is a specialized multi-services group, leader in Europe and Latin America
for the rental and
maintenance of flat linen, professional clothing, as well as hygiene appliance
and well-being services.
With more than 21,000 employees spread across 13 countries, Elis' consolidated
turnover in 2015 was
?1,415 million and consolidated EBITDA reached ?446 million. Benefiting from
more than a century of
experience, Elis today services more than 240,000 businesses of all sizes in the
hotel, catering,
healthcare, industry, retail and services sectors, thanks to its network of more
than 300 production and
distribution centers and 13 clean rooms, which guarantees it an unrivalled
proximity to its clients.
Contact
Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 93 93 -
nicolas.buron(at)elis.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Elis via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.elis.com/en/index.html
Date: 11/28/2016 - 16:55
Language: English
News-ID 509451
Character count: 3271
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Elis
Stadt: Puteaux-la-DÃ©fense
Number of hits: 43
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.601
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|1
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|198
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.