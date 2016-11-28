Elis moves its headquarters to Saint-Cloud in the Greater Paris area

Saint-Cloud, November 28, 2016 - Elis, the leading multi-services group in

Europe and Latin America, specializing in the rental and maintenance of flat

linen, professional clothing, hygiene and well-being appliances, announces that

it has moved its head office to Saint-Cloud in the department of Hauts-de-Seine,

West of Paris.



The new headquarters will house 400 Elis employees and will bring together

several of the Group's central and operational divisions, which were previously

disseminated among several sites in the Ile-de-France region.



The Group wishes to offer its employees a new and more pleasant working

environment, better suited to their needs, in order to support its growth and

development. The new building, certified "HQE-BBC renovation", offers a bigger

and modular workspace.



The development of the new premises was carried out with the support of a

specialized company, and will improve day-to-day work, communication and

exchanges between the teams.



On this occasion, Xavier Martiré, CEO of Elis, declared: "By moving into these

new headquarters, Elis is endowing itself with a high-quality work environment

and offering its employees more convivial and functional workspace. This move

also makes it possible to combine all the Group's central and operational

divisions in one place, thus favoring better organization of teams and greater

fluidity in their interactions. Beyond the logistical aspect, this is another

step in Elis' development and a strong signal of the Group's growth ambitions."





New address of Elis's headquarters: 5, boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-

Cloud





About Elis



Elis is a specialized multi-services group, leader in Europe and Latin America

for the rental and



maintenance of flat linen, professional clothing, as well as hygiene appliance

and well-being services.

With more than 21,000 employees spread across 13 countries, Elis' consolidated

turnover in 2015 was

?1,415 million and consolidated EBITDA reached ?446 million. Benefiting from

more than a century of

experience, Elis today services more than 240,000 businesses of all sizes in the

hotel, catering,

healthcare, industry, retail and services sectors, thanks to its network of more

than 300 production and

distribution centers and 13 clean rooms, which guarantees it an unrivalled

proximity to its clients.



Contact



Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 93 93 -

nicolas.buron(at)elis.com













