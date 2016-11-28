ASSYSTEM : ASSYSTEM acquires Edison Technical Recruitment Limited

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, 28 November 2016, 5.35 p.m. - Assystem S.A. (ISIN code: FR0000074148 -
ASY)
Assystem acquires Edison Technical Recruitment Limited
Assystem has acquired 100% of the shares of Edison Technical Recruitment Limited
("Edison") a company based in Birmingham, UK. Edison is a leading specialist
engineering recruitment agency with a particular focus on electronics,
electrical systems and software engineering within the automotive sector.
Edison offers both contract and permanent recruitment services to blue chip OEMs
and Tier One suppliers in the UK, in areas such as R&D, product development,
electrical/electronics engineering, chassis and powertrain engineering.
Edison currently provides circa 300 consultants within these sectors and
benefits from a database of more than 6000 highly qualified candidates.
This acquisition will strengthen the recruitment agency business and also the
other automotive activities of Assystem Global Product Solutions (GPS) in the
UK, notably through Assystem's and Edison embedded relationships with strategic
OEM and First Tier supplier clients.
John McAuley, founder of Edison will continue in his position as Managing
Director of Edison, maintaining his client interfaces, and will join Assystem
UK's team, helping to strengthen the automotive business.
About Assystem:
Assystem is an international group specialised in engineering. As a key
participant in the industry for 50 years, Assystem supports its clients in
developing their products and managing their capital expenditure throughout the
product life cycle. Assystem employs some 12,200 people worldwide and generated
?908 million in revenue in 2015. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris.
For more information please visit www.assystem.com - Follow Assystem on Twitter:
(at)Assystem
