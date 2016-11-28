Astoria at Central Park West Presents Art at the Park: Illuminating the Masters

Luxury High-Rise Apartment Community Hosts Penthouse Event Featuring Internationally Acclaimed Local Artists and Benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- -- a luxury high-rise coastal living apartment community in Irvine that offers panoramic views and resort-style amenities -- is proud to present Art at the Park: Illuminating the Masters -- an exclusive, inaugural event showcasing the distinctive creative works of internationally acclaimed and award-winning Southern California artists Jon Seeman, Lorraine Passero and Alan Abraham. Hosted in partnership with of , the three-day private penthouse event will be held Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11. Residents and invited guests will be among the first to meet the masters and acquire new and original works of art while celebrating the season of giving, with opportunities to donate to both on-site and through a virtual food drive at .

"We are delighted and honored to co-host such a unique event that shines a light on the extraordinary talents of our local artists, as well as the needs of our community," says Ed Pajarito, general manager at Astoria at Central Park West. "This is an aesthetically refreshing venue and rare opportunity to build on existing awareness and appreciation of fine art locally. A private showing in a luxurious penthouse suite overlooking land and sea -- as well as sumptuous hors d'oeuvres, drinks and live music -- will provide a truly intimate setting and a chance for patrons of the arts, including current Astoria residents, to meet the artists, each of whom has invested more than four decades into a body of work prized and collected worldwide."

Inspired by world cultures and earth's natural elements, the artists will give insight to their exhibits and offer design placement for patrons who wish to acquire their original pieces:

, watercolor painter and designer from Irvine, will unveil his 2017 Chinese Zodiac Animal Symbol watercolor series. An acclaimed calligrapher and illustrator, he is a well-known motion picture industry veteran of more than 20 years.

, a painter and designer from Laguna Beach, will exhibit several acrylic paintings and her Bling Sea Shell collection. Specializing in ocean and beach scenes, she has been featured in magazines and designer showcases worldwide.

will display Sculptures in Steel, his latest colorful freestanding contemporary pieces. An esteemed steel sculptor and artist from Laguna Beach, his work is featured at the Laguna Beach Arts Festival, the Contemporary Art Gallery and Museum of Art in Laguna Beach.

Voted a Readers' Choice winner for Best Apartment Complex in Orange County by OC Weekly, Astoria at Central Park West holds all the appeal of New York refinement and luxury with the incomparable ambiance of coastal Southern California living. In 2017, the architecturally striking dual 15-story high-rise towers will undergo even further upgrades and enhancements from a renowned design firm, with details forthcoming. Mood boards will be displayed at the event for residents, brokers and invitees.

For event information, or to learn more about Astoria at Central Park West, please visit . With leasing inquiries, please call (866)-791-2925. With media inquiries, please contact Alex Farrar at or at 949-733-8689.

A high-rise coastal living community in Irvine, California, Astoria features an alluring mix of resort-inspired resident amenities that include a tranquil pool and spa with great views of the city, up-to- date fitness studio with cardio and weight training equipment, 24-hour personalized concierge and complimentary valet service for residents and their guests. Astoria is located along Jamboree Road and Michelson, with easy access to the Irvine business district, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, fine dining establishments, the I-5 and 405 freeways and John Wayne Airport. Astoria's striking dual 15-story high-rise towers feature 240 luxury residences offering thoughtfully designed floor plans with fully equipped designer kitchens, caesarstone or granite countertops, custom craftsman cabinetry, designer illuminating light fixtures, designer soaking bath tubs, Electrolux stainless steel refrigerators, high-end hardwood flooring, beautifully tiled bathrooms and expansive patio terraces. For more information, please visit and follow Astoria on , and .

Leslie Licano



Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679





