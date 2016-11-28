       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ National


Government of Canada tables legislation to restore fair and balanced labour laws

ID: 509462
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Government of Canada is committed to restoring fair and balanced labour laws that recognize the important role of unions in Canada.

Today, the Government introduced legislation to repeal portions of Bill C-4 (Economic Action Plan 2013 Act, No. 2, Division 17), dealing with essential services, collective bargaining and processes for grievances and dispute resolution in the public service. The legislation will restore the labour relations regime that existed prior to 2013 and supports collaborative labour-management relations.

The Government remains committed to negotiating in good faith with bargaining agents to reach agreements that are fair and reasonable for federal employees and for all Canadian taxpayers.

Quick Facts

Quotes

"By restoring fair and balanced labour laws, the Government is recognizing that labour unions play an important role protecting workers' rights and strengthening the middle class. As another critical step in rebuilding the relationship with Canada's public service, we are moving to repeal unfair changes to the public service labour relations regime brought into law by the previous government."

- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

Follow us on Twitter: .

Contacts:
Jean-Luc Ferland
Press Secretary
Office of the President of the Treasury Board
613-369-3163

Media Relations
Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
613-369-9400

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired)
613-369-9371



More information:
http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

treasury-board-of-canada-secretariat,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/28/2016 - 20:32
Language: English
News-ID 509462
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 70

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in National




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.604
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 4
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 180


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z