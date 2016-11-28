Government of Canada tables legislation to restore fair and balanced labour laws

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
The Government of Canada is committed to restoring fair and balanced labour laws that recognize the important role of unions in Canada.
Today, the Government introduced legislation to repeal portions of Bill C-4 (Economic Action Plan 2013 Act, No. 2, Division 17), dealing with essential services, collective bargaining and processes for grievances and dispute resolution in the public service. The legislation will restore the labour relations regime that existed prior to 2013 and supports collaborative labour-management relations.
The Government remains committed to negotiating in good faith with bargaining agents to reach agreements that are fair and reasonable for federal employees and for all Canadian taxpayers.
Quick Facts
Quotes
"By restoring fair and balanced labour laws, the Government is recognizing that labour unions play an important role protecting workers' rights and strengthening the middle class. As another critical step in rebuilding the relationship with Canada's public service, we are moving to repeal unfair changes to the public service labour relations regime brought into law by the previous government."
- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board
Contacts:
Jean-Luc Ferland
Press Secretary
Office of the President of the Treasury Board
613-369-3163
Media Relations
Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
613-369-9400
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired)
613-369-9371
More information:
http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca/
