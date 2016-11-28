Quadron Receives Receipt for Prospectus and Conditional Approval to List Shares on CSE

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Quadron Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "Quadron") is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt from the British Columbia Securities Commission for its Final Non-Offering Prospectus ("Prospectus") dated November 25, 2016. The Company has also received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing of its common shares on the CSE subject to the completion of customary requirements of the CSE, including the receipt of all required documentation. Once final approval is received, the common shares of Quadron will commence trading under the trading symbol: QCC.

"This is a significant milestone in the implementation of our strategic plan," states Rosy Mondin, CEO of the Company. "Earlier this year we completed an amalgamation with Soma Labs Scientific, a research and laboratory services company. Through Soma, we are providing a variety of services and products to the cannabis and odor control sectors, including leasing and sales of CO2 and butane turnkey systems that are being used by industry participants to produce cannabis extractions and formulations. Our ancillary devices, such as vaporizer pens and cartridges, which we are marketing through our subsidiary, Greenmantle, have been very well received by the market, as evidenced by our growing sales. Our revenue and margins have grown from $166,823 with $47,099 gross margin for the year ended April 30, 2016, to over $223,000 in revenue and $130,000 gross margin for the first quarter ended July 31, 2016. With our extensive industry expertise and early success, we are well positioned to continue to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities in the cannabis industry. Receiving a listing on the CSE increases our capital market access and adds shareholder value as we continue to grow Quadron's business."

About Quadron: Quadron is a British Columbia-based company, and a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. The Company operates through its two subsidiaries: Soma Labs Scientific Inc. and Greenmantle Products Ltd, providing ancillary equipment, products and services, designed and structured to address the complex needs and requirements of cannabis industry participants in Canada and the US. Soma provides research, services and production equipment to the biotech and bioceutical industries, including cannabis extraction and processing equipment that is being leased and/or sold to various industry participants. Greenmantle's business involves the sale of ancillary cannabis products, such as customized dispensing devices (i.e. vaporizer pens) and consumption type products such as branded encapsulation products to authorized cannabis industry participants.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

