Green Cures and Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) Announces Successful Product Debut at the MMJ Convention as well as Publicity on the TVC Latino Cable Network

(firmenpresse) - INGLEWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- (OTC PINK: GRCU) is pleased to announce that the Fifth Annual MMJ Convention in Las Vegas was a great success for the company that drew over 10,000 attendees. There were also 1,000 people who waited in line that could not get into the show because they sold the maximum number of tickets the hotel would allow. The Purple Haze Properties booth was slammed with interest in licensing and other projects. Many of the attendees were impressed with the bath and body products produced by GRCU/Hollywood Hemp at the booth. "I believe that Nevada and California going recreational and as well as the other 6 states voting in favor of Cannabis reform started a frenzy of investors interested in the cannabis industry," states Andrew Pitsicalis, CEO of Purple Haze Properties and Branding Representative for GRCU.

Purple Haze Properties also previewed the new Jimi Hendrix inspired beverage line and Digital Underground sodas being launched with Green Cures and Botanical Distribution Inc. "I can't wait for these great celebrity beverages to come out, I have sampled some of the flavors and they are out of this world", states Leon Hendrix, Chief Legacy Officer of Purple Haze Properties. "We are in the final stages of getting the products out and will be announcing what supermarkets will be participating in the launch. I look forward to the amazing CBD hemp-infused products hitting the supermarkets this holiday season."

In addition to this exciting debut in Las Vegas, Michael Lajtay (Pronounced "Lay-tay") Chief Operating Officer of GRCU, reports that he taped the first of several interviews on the well-known TVC Latino Spanish Cable Network regarding the new GRCU produced Roberto Duran Champion Energy Shots. Mr. Lajtay states, "On November 23rd I was interviewed by Carlos Santana, news anchor of TVC Latino in Los Angeles. TVC Latino is the US feed for the number 1 cable system in Mexico, the network reaches every Spanish speaking and Hispanic country in the world which comprise many of Roberto Duran's loyal fans." Mr. Lajtay also states, "The Roberto Duran Champion Energy Shots are well timed to capitalize on the feature film starring Roberto De Niro entitled, "Hands of Stone", about the career of Roberto Duran as well as his autobiography entitled "I am Duran".

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at

