Aurvista Gold Announces Grant of Incentive Options

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Aurvista Gold Corporation ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AVA) wishes to inform its shareholders that the Board of Directors has approved the issuance of incentive options. The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,590,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 5 years, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The stock options will be subject to a vesting schedule with 1/4 to vest immediately and 1/4 to vest on each anniversary of the grant date until the options are fully vested.

The options are priced above the current trading price of Aurvista shares on the TSX-V to demonstrate the Board's ongoing commitment to creating shareholder value. These incentive options, as well as the terms and conditions of their exercise, are governed by the Company's Stock Option Plan and are in accordance with policies within the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aurvista Gold Corp.

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a junior gold exploration and development Company with 130,689,121 shares outstanding trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, OTC Pink Sheets in the US and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Aurvista's only asset is the Douay Gold Project, consisting of a 100% owned interest in 250 contiguous claims totaling 133.1 km2, plus a 90% interest in 5 contiguous claims totaling 0.2 km2 and a 75% interest (25% held by SOQUEM) in 32 contiguous claims totaling 11.9 km2. In total there are 287 claims covering 145.3 km2 located along a 20 km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone in the prolific Abitibi Belt of northern Quebec. Douay is located 40 km SW of the Matagami Zinc Base Metal Camp and 150 km N of the Val-d'Or-Malartic Gold Camp (both in Quebec).

In August, 2012, Aurvista updated the Mineral Resources estimates that included all drilling completed to the end of March 2012, for the now termed Adam Creek Gold Deposit. The deposit contains Mineral Resources estimates of 2.7 million tonnes of Indicated Resources at 2.76 g/t gold for 238,000 ounces (above a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off grade) or 2.5 million tonnes grading 2.98 g/t gold (at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade) for 235,500 ounces. There were additional Inferred Resources of 115 million tonnes at 0.75 g/t gold for 2.75 million ounces (above a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off grade) or 62 million tonnes grading 1.06 g/t gold for 2.1 million ounces (above a 0.5 g/t cut-off grade). Details can be viewed on the Company's website at .

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Contacts:



Aurvista Gold Corp.

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo.

President and CEO, Director

Cell: +1 514 927 3633



Aurvista Gold Corp.

Mr. Keith C Minty, P. Eng., MBA

Chief Operating Officer

+1 416 682 2671





More information:

http://www.aurvistagold.com



PressRelease by

Aurvista Gold Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 509475

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Aurvista Gold Corporation

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease