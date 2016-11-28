IBC Manufacturing Facility Achieves Re-Certification of ISO 9001:2008 / AS9100:2009 Rev. C Standards for Quality Management Systems

(firmenpresse) - FRANKLIN, INDIANA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- (TSX VENTURE: IB)(OTCQB: IAALF) ("IBC" or the "Company") a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today that it has achieved a re-certification of its ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100:2009 Rev. C standards for quality management systems at its Wilmington, MA facility, where it produces precision cast beryllium-aluminum products.

"This re-certification is vital to IBC's ability to serve customers in the aerospace and other industries where quality management is a mission-critical requirement," said Major General Duncan Heinz (USMC, ret.), President and CEO of IBC. "It validates our team's commitment to establish and deploy best practices across our manufacturing systems, and helps ensure that we consistently deliver to our customers the services and product solutions they expect."

The re-certification means that IBC is registered as certified by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) in the Online Aerospace Supplier Information System (OASIS) database as having met all of the quality management system requirements of its customers in the aerospace and other sectors.

The Company said that its Wilmington facility is now working toward achieving the ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100:2016 (Rev D).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Duncan Heinz, President, CEO and Director

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

