Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces 2016 Third Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PVF) (the "Company") announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Net income for the quarter was $25 million ($0.34 per common share) compared to a net loss of $35 million ($0.47 per common share) in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher level of returns from our investment activity during the quarter.

The Company's net book value increased by $4.33 per share to $47.29 per share primarily due to the increase in the market value our Brookfield investment. The market price of Brookfield's Class A common shares increased 7% during the quarter to $46.13.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Financial Profile and Net Book Value

The Company's principal investment is its interest in 86 million Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Brookfield shares") of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield"), representing a 9% fully-diluted interest as at September 30, 2016.

The information in the following table shows the changes in net book value:

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company's Statement of Financial Position:

Statement of Financial Position

Note: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words "potential" and "estimated" and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Company's potential future income taxes.

Although the Company believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company's documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

