Media Advisory: The government to respond to the 2016 Fall Reports of the Auditor General of Canada

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- The government will provide comment on the reports and will be available to answer questions from media.

Contacts:
Jean-Luc Ferland
Press Secretary
Office of the President of the Treasury Board
613-369-3163

Media Relations
Treasury Board Secretariat
613-369-9400



http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca/



Date: 11/28/2016 - 22:20
Firma: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
