Media Advisory: The government to respond to the 2016 Fall Reports of the Auditor General of Canada

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- The government will provide comment on the reports and will be available to answer questions from media.

Contacts:

Jean-Luc Ferland

Press Secretary

Office of the President of the Treasury Board

613-369-3163



Media Relations

Treasury Board Secretariat

613-369-9400





