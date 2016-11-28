Nighthawk Announces Change to Fiscal Year End

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NHK) is pleased to announce that it has changed its fiscal year end from July 31 to December 31 resulting in a five month transition year from August 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016. The notice for the year end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile at .

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories and Northern Ontario. Including the mineral claims and leases of the Colomac Gold Project, Nighthawk's Indin Lake Gold Property comprises a total land package of 222,203 acres in the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 kilometres north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Nighthawk also holds a 100% interest in the property known as the Superior Project, which covers 39,015 acres approximately 85 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:

Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Michael G. Leskovec

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 628-5940





More information:

http://www.nighthawkgold.com/



PressRelease by

Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 23:36

Language: English

News-ID 509483

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 87



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease