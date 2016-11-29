MedMira Reports 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSX VENTURE: MIR) reported today on its financial results for the quarter and year ended July 31, 2016.

Financial Highlights

About MedMira

MedMira is the developer and owner of Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technologya. The Company's rapid test applications built on RVF Technology provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant diagnosis for diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold under the Reveal, Multiplo and Miriad brands in global markets. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and the Company has a sales and customer service office located in the United States. For more information visit . Follow us on and .

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events including statements regarding possible approval and launch of new products, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

MedMira Inc.

Andrea Young

Corporate Communications

902-450-1588





More information:

http://medmira.com



PressRelease by

MedMira Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/29/2016 - 01:00

Language: English

News-ID 509485

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MedMira Inc.

Stadt: HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease