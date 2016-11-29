Presentations at French Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery Reinforce Benefits of ReCell(R)

(firmenpresse) - NORTHRIDGE, CA and PERTH, AUSTRALIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Avita Medical Ltd (ASX: AVH) (OTCQX: AVMXY), a regenerative medicine company specializing in new treatments for wounds and skin defects, said today that three presentations about the clinical benefits of its product ReCell® had been delivered at the French Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery meeting, which took place in Paris, France on 24-26 November.

"Using ReCell® in the treatment of burns has opened new possibilities," said Dr. Simon Kuepper, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon at the Unfallkrankenhaus in Berlin, Germany, who added: "We have found that ReCell® enables faster healing in all wound sites, including donor sites, while also delivering better cosmetic results. Our clinical work has shown that ReCell® delivers effective and reproducible results in mid to deep dermal burns."

The sentiment was shared by Dr. Richard Bender, of the Universitätsklinik in Frankfurt, Germany, who added, "We were able to prove that post ReCell® treatment there was a greater presence of melanin, which is essential for skin pigmentation, providing additional aesthetic benefits beyond wound healing."

Avita CEO Adam Kelliher praised the work of the French Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery to support the better healing of wounds caused by burns, and said that the French market provides great opportunities for ReCell® and the company's wider skin regeneration product range.

"The presentations in France demonstrated that the regenerative process of ReCell® treatment can trigger healing and minimise scarring by using only the patient's own skin cells," Kelliher said. "It is very welcome to see a diverse group of investigators from three leading European hospitals and clinics reporting such positive results both clinically, and on our unique mode of action."

The presentations were as follows, delivered in a session chaired by Dr .Eric Dantzer, Chef de Service, Hôpital d'Instruction des Armées Sainte-Anne, Toulon, France:

Dr. Shezahdi Kohli, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon, Bogenhausen Klinik, Munich, Germany: "RES: Indications, Technique and our experience."

Dr. Richard Bender, Universitätsklinik, Frankfurt, Gemany: "Combination of needling & ReCell®: a new promising approach."

Dr. Simon Kuepper, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon, Unfallkrankenhaus, Berlin, Germany: "Sprayed Skin - Just a gimmick or a reliable tool in Reconstruction?"

Avita Medical develops and distributes regenerative products for the treatment of a broad range of wounds, scars and skin defects. Avita's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. The Company's lead product, ReCell®, is used in the treatment of a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. ReCell® is patented, CE-marked for Europe, TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China. In the United States, ReCell® is an investigational device limited by federal law to investigational use, and a pivotal U.S. approval trial is underway. To learn more, visit .

