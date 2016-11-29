       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Education Aids and Products


Unaware of Any Material Change

ID: 509489
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- China Education Resources Inc. ("CER") (TSX VENTURE: CHN)(OTCQX: CHNUF) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

CER is an edu-tech company with leading technology in intelligent system and content provider for online learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals.

Safe Harbor Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Contacts:
C F Zhou
Director and CEO
(604) 331-2388



More information:
http://www.chinaeducationresources.com



Keywords (optional):

china-education-resources-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/29/2016 - 01:37
Language: English
News-ID 509489
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: China Education Resources Inc.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 21

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Education Aids and Products




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.606
Registriert Heute: 3
Registriert Gestern: 4
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 185


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z