Unaware of Any Material Change

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- China Education Resources Inc. ("CER") (TSX VENTURE: CHN)(OTCQX: CHNUF) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

CER is an edu-tech company with leading technology in intelligent system and content provider for online learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals.

Safe Harbor Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

