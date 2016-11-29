Social Good Tech Company Re-Making Giving Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Sustainably, a real time social responsibility platform, announced plans to raise £10,000 to remake giving this holiday season, on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. It plans to grow a community of supporters and take its new way of living and giving product to market.



Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and established in 2015 by a mother and daughter team, Loral and Eishel Quinn, co-Founders of Sustainably, a platform designed to inspire sustainable living and giving.



It integrates giving to good causes and feel good updates in real time by connecting its technology with consumers cashless transactions at the point of sale.



Busy shoppers have the convenience of automatically rounding-up cashless transactions to the nearest pound in real time and giving the spare change to their chosen charities.



The consumer gets to make a positive change in their world every time they shop. But on top of that business can offer employer and retailer match donations as a real time corporate social responsibility platform.



It allows for real-time giving through its Instant Happiness product, where users can flick money from their mobile phones if they see something that inspires them, with complete privacy, transparency and control.



It creates a feel good factor to inspire and connect individuals with great causes in real time through its real time giving updates.



Its like a cross between Acorns Investing and Pokemon Go for giving. Mary Harper, Consumer



If it was available now Id use it today. Rebecca Curtis-Moss, Fundraising and Charity Communications Specialist



Incredibly impressive. Simple and brilliant. Kent MacKenzie, Director, Deloitte



It offers a new way of communication between charity and donor by connecting the individual direct to the direct consequence of their donation in real time.



By understanding the impact and the difference the individual can make to the world around them, it creates trust in the charities people are donating to.





Sustainably aims to transform the charity sector enabling it to create a bigger impact by improving levels of trust and transparency, so individuals are able to donate on their terms, privately and anonymously, with complete control.



Unlike other forms of giving, they can pause the donation instantly in an app, and no unwanted direct mail, phone calls or texts.



Part of a growing trend for increased trust and transparency in the charity sector and a desire from individuals who want more ethics and social responsibility, it appeals to socially conscious consumers and businesses as a real time platform for social responsibility.



Loral Quinn, CEO and co-Founder of Sustainably explains: "We believe that making giving back fun, engaging and part of daily life will encourage people to give more. We are part of a community of change-makers who want to make a difference to our world every day, be inspired and connected with like-minded people around us and have an impact just by living our busy lives."



Sustainably, is already working with national and local charities about to start their beta test.



At a time when fundraising is being publicly challenged about pressuring donors for support, Children in Crisis welcome this opportunity for our supporters to take control over their giving.

Chris Williams, Fundraising and Communication Director, Children in Crisis.



Sustainably currently employs 16 and following successful fund raising on Indiegogo has plans to hire six in the next 12 months.



Sustainably offers connecting the users' credit or debit card to the Sustainably app and automatically rounding up on their behalf whenever they use their cards or connected devices and distribute the spare change to their good causes, as well as instant happiness which allows users to give instantly if they see something that inspires them, without giving out their personal details. The value of the company's target market is estimated to be more than £10 billion in the UK per year.



Anything raised on the Indiegogo platform will be matched by one of its generous supporters.



