What if 1% of all the money spent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday was donated to worthy causes?

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- In 2015, Canadians spent more than $10 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday-an average of $330 per person. If just 1% of this amount had instead been given to the numerous non-profit organizations in Canada, they would have received more than $100 million in donations.

"Giving Tuesday" was established in 2012 in the United States in response to the trending increase in over-consumption. With 15 founding partners and more than 4,700 participating partners, the Giving Tuesday movement encourages mutual aid in the form of donations, volunteering or simply helping a neighbour. It goes beyond holiday sales to create an opportunity to celebrate and support the charitable organizations that work hard every day to fulfil their mission.

Breakfast Club of Canada invites you to give generously on 'Giving Tuesday', this November 29, a national day devoted to charity. Thanks to the tremendous generosity of its individual donors, its corporate partners and more than 17,500 volunteers, the Club can nourish children's potential every day by serving more than 163,000 breakfasts in 1,455 schools across Canada. However, many schools from coast to coast are still waiting for our funding to start a breakfast program. At the Club, $1 is 1 breakfast, so every donation has an amazing impact on our children.

About the Breakfast Club of Canada

For 22 years, Breakfast Club of Canada has been nourishing children's potential by making sure as many of them as possible have access to a healthy morning meal before school, in an environment that allows their self-esteem to grow and flourish. But the Club is much more than a breakfast program: we take a broader approach that promotes the core values of engagement, enrichment and empowerment, and we team up with communities and local partners to develop solutions adapted to their specific needs. Operating from coast to coast, the Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed 164,000 students every day in 1,455 schools.

