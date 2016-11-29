Southampton Based Upmarket Ruma Salons Opened Its Doors for Clients

Ruma Salons, a Southampton based beauty salon, recently started offering complete hair and beauty solutions to its clients. The salon opened its doors only recently.

(firmenpresse) - Ruma Salons, a hair and beauty salon in Southampton, now offers all kinds of hair and beauty solutions to its clients. The salon was formally inaugurated very recently and the owners maintained that they aim to do extensive branding and promotion of the salon to garner interest and raise awareness about their brand.



In addition to hair and beauty solutions, the salon now offers spa and beauty treatment for clients who want a little more than standard hair care or pedicure solutions. Located strategically on Hamble Lane, the salon now accepts bookings through its official website http://www.rumasalons.com/ , which the owners believe is a convenient solution for their time-poor clients. They anticipated a steep increase in the number of bookings with the formal opening of the salon.



Ruma Salons beauty services include Murad facials, semipermanent make-up, lash and brow treatments, threading, Manicures, pedicures, deep tissue, aromatherapy and hot stone massages, as well as laser hair removal solutions.



Our hair care team consists of highly experienced hairstyling professionals. Sam, who is a style consultant, has only joined our team recently and she specializes in advanced cutting and hair colouring. Sophie, another member of the hairstyling team, knows perfectly how to style hair for proms, parties and weddings, said one of the owners of Ruma Salons during a recent press conference where the brand name was announced and the journalists were invited to take a look inside the upscale salon.



We also offer laser hair removal, Botox, Dermal fillers and many other advanced herbal solutions to our guests. Our aim is to offer complete hair and makeup solutions to Southampton residents. Ours is a chic salon which has surprisingly low charges on specialized services. New clients are requested to check out our rate card or simply call or mail to us to know more about our professional charges, added the Manager of Ruma Salons.





She also maintained that they may come up with special seasonal offers and discount packages. As of now, we offer significant benefits to our returning clients by ensuring every client receives a treat card, to which they gain treat services for their points earned. But we will surely announce more exciting offers soon, she added while talking to the press here in Southampton.



About the Company



Ruma Salons is a professional beauty salon in Southampton, UK.



Contact:

Company Name: Ruma Salons

Address: Beaufort House, Southampton, United Kingdom

Phone: 02380 402 702

Website: http://www.rumasalons.com/





