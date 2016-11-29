Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management Available on SAP(R) API Business Hub

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Seclore today announced the availability of Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) on SAP® API Business Hub.

SAP HANA® Cloud Platform is a platform-as-a service that enables customers and partners to rapidly build, deploy and integrate cloud-based applications that complement and extend SAP or non-SAP enterprise solutions. SAP API Business Hub on SAP HANA Cloud Platform is the central catalog of APIs from SAP and selected partners, designed to foster collaboration and co-innovation between customers, partners and developers. It allows developers to search, discover, test and consume these APIs to build innovative extension solutions or integrations using SAP HANA Cloud Platform.

Many organizations use SAP software to store some of their most valuable documents, including sensitive intellectual property. SAP security and controls enforce tight user- and role-based-risk controls inside an organization. However, when documents are shared externally, it is prudent to take extra steps to secure sensitive information.

Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management enables organizations to secure SAP data even after it is extracted, and extends SAP security and controls to wherever the file travels. Seclore's policy federation framework ensures a common policy framework for protecting information inside and outside SAP applications -- and provides an extension of existing data governance policies. Such persistent, file-centric controls enable customers to increase the scope of SAP security and governance to wherever information travels and is stored.

Seclore APIs are now available in SAP API Business Hub, which helps SAP partners and customers to easily integrate Seclore EDRM with their SAP systems and applications.

About Seclore

Seclore, the most automated, secure and advanced Enterprise Digital Rights Management solution, enables organizations to control usage of information wherever it goes. The ability to enforce and audit who can view, edit, copy, screen capture and print files, from which device, and for how long, empowers organizations to embrace external collaboration with confidence. A robust library of pre-built connectors for EFSS, ECM, DLP, and SAP ERP enable automated protection of files as they are discovered, shared, or downloaded to maximize on-going adoption. Over 8,000 companies use Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives. Visit us at for more information.

SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Seclore

Seclore

Comments on this PressRelease