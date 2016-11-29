       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Bel Air Limousine Company Releases New Client Review Video

Triangle Limousine announces the release of their new video quoting published reviews from avid customers.

(firmenpresse) - Triangle Limousine of Bel Air, Maryland, announces the release of a new video [ https://youtu.be/SsLAScUT66Y ] showcasing reviews from different satisfied customers. The video was produced by Baltimore marketing agency Sheets and Associates, and is already the #1 result for a  Baltimore limousine reviews  search on YouTube.

The HD video serves as a proof that Bel Airs Triangle Limo Services delivers exemplary luxury transportation. The video quotes part of a 5-star review from a Shannon B., who related, I can not overstate what a wonderful experience my friends and I had when we hired Triangle for my wifes birthday bar crawl. Our driver was nothing but polite and accommodating and the limo bus we rode in was absolutely luxurious. I have and will continue to recommend this company to anyone.

Triangle limos serves Harford, Cecil, Baltimore and surrounding counties luxury transportation using a stretch limousine, limo coach, Cadillac Escallade and 15-passenger van.

If you want to know more about Triangle Limo, you can contact them at 410-877-0215. You can also email them at info(at)trianglelimos.com or visit their website at http://TriangleLimos.com/

CONTACT
Donny Testerman
Triangle Limousine
Address: 2211 Commerce Road Ste 3, Forest Hill, MD
Phone: 410-877-0215
Email: info(at)TriangleLimos.com
Website: http://trianglelimos.com/



