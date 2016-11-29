Bel Air Limousine Company Releases New Client Review Video

Triangle Limousine announces the release of their new video quoting published reviews from avid customers.
(firmenpresse) - Triangle Limousine of Bel Air, Maryland, announces the release of a new video [ https://youtu.be/SsLAScUT66Y ] showcasing reviews from different satisfied customers. The video was produced by Baltimore marketing agency Sheets and Associates, and is already the #1 result for a Baltimore limousine reviews search on YouTube.
The HD video serves as a proof that Bel Airs Triangle Limo Services delivers exemplary luxury transportation. The video quotes part of a 5-star review from a Shannon B., who related, I can not overstate what a wonderful experience my friends and I had when we hired Triangle for my wifes birthday bar crawl. Our driver was nothing but polite and accommodating and the limo bus we rode in was absolutely luxurious. I have and will continue to recommend this company to anyone.
Triangle limos serves Harford, Cecil, Baltimore and surrounding counties luxury transportation using a stretch limousine, limo coach, Cadillac Escallade and 15-passenger van.
If you want to know more about Triangle Limo, you can contact them at 410-877-0215. You can also email them at info(at)trianglelimos.com or visit their website at http://TriangleLimos.com/
CONTACT
Donny Testerman
Triangle Limousine
Address: 2211 Commerce Road Ste 3, Forest Hill, MD
Phone: 410-877-0215
Email: info(at)TriangleLimos.com
Website: http://trianglelimos.com/
More information:
http://trianglelimos.com/
Date: 11/29/2016 - 07:19
Language: English
News-ID 509506
Character count: 1556
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Triangle Limousine
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 81
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.613
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|4
|Mitglied(er) online:
|5
|Gäste Online:
|290
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.