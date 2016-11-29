Novartis Access shares one-year learnings and announces memorandum of understanding with Rwanda

* Rwanda becomes third country to launch Novartis Access portfolio against

chronic diseases with first deliveries planned in early 2017



* Since September 2015, Novartis Access has delivered more than 100,000

monthly treatments to Kenya, Ethiopia and Lebanon*



* First-year learnings underline broader systemic issues in roll-out countries



The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:







Basel, November 29, 2016 - Novartis announced today that Rwanda is the third

country to sign a memorandum of understanding with Novartis Access after Kenya

and Ethiopia. This agreement contributes to the strategy of the Rwandan

government to increase investment in prevention, diagnosis and treatment of

noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). First Novartis Access product deliveries are

expected in early 2017.



The announcement was made during an event on Improving care for chronic patients

in lower-income countries hosted by Novartis Access and the Novartis Foundation.

The dialogue convened public health experts, government representatives, NGOs

and academia. Together they explored ways to improve the continuum of care for

patients suffering from chronic conditions in lower-income countries.



Novartis Access is a portfolio of 15 on- and off-patent medicines against key

chronic diseases, which is offered to governments and public-sector customers at

a price of USD 1 per treatment per month. Since the program's launch in

September 2015, more than 100,000 monthly treatments have been delivered to

Kenya, Ethiopia and Lebanon*. Capacity-building activities to screen and



diagnose people for diabetes and hypertension have started in Kenya, and

discussions are ongoing to introduce the program in more than 10 countries

across three continents. Preparing the ground for future country roll-outs, 312

products have been submitted to health authorities for regulatory approval in

19 countries.



"Novartis is committed to bringing affordable drugs to people in lower-income

countries - but affordability is just the tip of the iceberg," said Joseph

Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer of Novartis. "Addressing the underlying causes

of poor health at the scale needed in these countries requires that governments

and NGOs collaborate with companies to incorporate private-sector expertise and

resources. This isn't just desirable, it's essential."



Despite progress, the past 12 months have brought to the fore some challenges.

In particular, experience on the ground shows that the portfolio approach

requires a paradigm shift in how countries procure medicines. In addition,

national essential medicines lists are not regularly updated, hindering

countries from purchasing Novartis Access medicines. Further, healthcare systems

in lower-income countries are often ill-equipped to deliver quality care as they

are constrained by an under-investment in infrastructure, which leads to a lack

of clinics and hospitals, shortage of medical staff, poor medicine distribution

networks and low numbers of trained healthcare providers.



"Programs like Novartis Access can help change the way patients approach chronic

diseases," says Dr. Jonathan Kiliko, Head of Customer Services at Mission for

Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS). "A virtuous circle of peer education starts

when patients know that early diagnosis and treatment can help them live well

for many years. They start to teach the rest of the community about the benefits

of being screened and treated. This has already been seen in HIV/AIDS, and is

likely to be replicated with NCDs."



As an innovative social business, Novartis Access was recently recognized as

best practice in the 2016 Access to Medicine Index. The Index measures the

performance of the top-20 pharmaceutical companies to improve access to

medicines and healthcare in developing countries. Novartis ranked third in the

Index moving up from fourth place in 2014.



Managing NCDs is particularly challenging in lower-income countries as they are

faced with the dual disease burden of infectious and chronic diseases.. Twenty-

eight million people die every year from cardiovascular diseases, diabetes,

respiratory diseases and cancers in these countries, representing nearly 75% of

deaths from NCDs globally[1].



About Novartis Access

Novartis Access is a Group-wide program to help fight chronic diseases in lower-

income countries. The Novartis Access portfolio focuses on affordability and

availability of 15 on- and off-patent Novartis medicines addressing key diseases

areas - cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and breast

cancer. The portfolio is offered as a basket to governments, non-governmental

organizations (NGOs) and other public-sector customers at a price of USD 1 per

treatment per month. Beyond the portfolio of medicines, Novartis Access offers

capacity-building activities to support healthcare systems in preventing,

diagnosing and treating NCDs. We are striving to roll out the program in 30

countries in the coming years - depending on governmental and stakeholder demand

- aiming to reach 20 million patients per year by 2020.



Novartis Access is integrated in Novartis Social Business, a unit which includes

the Novartis Malaria Initiative and the Novartis Healthy Family programs. This

unit is operationally managed by Sandoz, the Novartis generics and biosimilars

division.



Disclaimer

This press release contains expressed or implied forward-looking statements,

including statements that can be identified by terminology such as "launch,"

"planned," "roll-out," "expected," "ongoing," "roll-outs," "committed," "can,"

"striving," "aiming," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements

reflect the current views of the Group regarding future events, and involve

known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual

results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied

by such statements. These expectations could be affected by, among other things,

risks and factors referred to in the Risk Factors section of Novartis AG's

current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and

does not undertake any obligation to update it in the future.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



*In Lebanon, Novartis Access medicines are distributed through the International

Committee of the Red Cross.



Reference

[1] WHO, Noncommunicable diseases fact sheet, January 2015:

http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs355/en/



# # #



Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2059884/772174.pdf







