Top 5 Emerging Countries in Apparel Retail Market Expected to Reach a Value of $482.9 billion in 2020

Emerging 5 Apparel Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2011-15, and forecast to 2020).

Apparel Industry Trends

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, November 29, 2016: A latest report describing the apparel retail market in the top 5 emerging countries has been recently broadcasted to the vast repository of Market Research Hub. This 118 pages research report is entitled Apparel Retail Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide-2016. The study delivers unique qualitative and quantitative facts on the retail market, analyzes market segments and contains Porters five forces analysis. Moreover, the report includes detailed future market outlook and highlights growth prospects for the market.



The report begins with the brief overview about the apparel market in the emerging countries such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa and Mexico. These countries contributed $305.2 billion to the apparel retail industry globally in 2015, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% between 2007 and 2011. Within the apparel retail industry, currently China is the leading country with market revenues of $211.2 billion in 2015. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $44.2 and $30.9 billion respectively. During the forecast of 2011-1015, India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 10.1%.



The apparel retail market includes baby clothing, toddler clothing, casual wear, occasional, formal wear and outerwear for men, women, boys and girls. The larger apparel retailers have an advantage over smaller shops since they get better pricing from suppliers. In fact, the profit margin is also higher and they can offer better retail pricing to their customers. At present, the apparel retail markets are growing it sales in comparison to smaller shops such as boutiques and niche apparel stores.



The research describes the competitive scenario and reviews major market players involved in apparel retailing and also evaluates the attractiveness of the top 5 emerging apparel retail markets. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $482.9 billion in 2020, with a CAGR of 9.6% over the 2015-20 period. The guide also contains description of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.





Consumer spending on apparel will remain suppressed, with continued macro-economic uncertainty; potential interest rate will also rise on the horizon among other factors. One of the major trends affecting the retail apparel industry is the increase in the count of people who like shopping for apparel via internet comfortably sitting at home rather than shopping from stores. However, the shift of consumer apparel spend online will accelerate in 2016 with significant impact on the role of the retail store.





Date: 11/29/2016

